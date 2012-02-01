China's rebel village

A villager shows off his ballot before dropping it into the ballot box beside an election worker (R) at a polling station at a school in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, China February 1, 2012. Thousands of residents of the restive village in southern China cast their ballots on Wednesday, marking the start of a gradual restoration of grassroots rights following violent confrontations with authorities over land grabs. The vote will select an independent election committee to oversee upcoming ballots, including one for the village committee on March 1. REUTERS/Bobby Yip