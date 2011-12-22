版本:
中国

Back from Iraq

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Private Devin Alderman from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division hugs his girlfriend, Gislaine Powers, during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood, Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Private Devin Alderman from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division hugs his girlfriend, Gislaine Powers, during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood, Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division shave and clean themselves in the bathroom of an airport in Bangor, Maine, during a layover on a flight from Kuwait that will take the unit back to Fort Hood in Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division shave and clean themselves in the bathroom of an airport in Bangor, Maine, during a layover on a flight from Kuwait that will take the unit back to Fort Hood in Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Staff Sergeant Brock Duffel of the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade hugs his daughter Klaire as his other daughter Abigail looks on, after he returned from his last tour in Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii, December 18,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Staff Sergeant Brock Duffel of the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade hugs his daughter Klaire as his other daughter Abigail looks on, after he returned from his last tour in Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii, December 18,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
3 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division rests his head in his hands while sitting on a bench at an airport in Leipzig during a layover, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division rests his head in his hands while sitting on a bench at an airport in Leipzig during a layover, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division kisses her husband during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood,Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division kisses her husband during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood,Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division sleep in their seats while flying on a charter flight from Kuwait that will take them back to Fort Hood in the United States, December 21, 2011. The 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division was the last U.S. military unit to depart Iraq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division sleep in their seats while flying on a charter flight from Kuwait that will take them back to Fort Hood in the United States, December 21, 2011. The 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division was the last U.S. military unit to depart Iraq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Staff Sergeant Brock Duffel of the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade hugs his family after he returned from his last tour in Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii, December 18,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Staff Sergeant Brock Duffel of the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade hugs his family after he returned from his last tour in Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii, December 18,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
7 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division sit underneath U.S. Army-themed graffiti as they check email in Leipzig during a layover, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division sit underneath U.S. Army-themed graffiti as they check email in Leipzig during a layover, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Private Eric Kramer from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries his crying daughter during a homecoming ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Private Eric Kramer from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries his crying daughter during a homecoming ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division smoke cigarettes outside an airport in Bangor, Maine, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division smoke cigarettes outside an airport in Bangor, Maine, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division uses a window light to read a book while flying on a charter flight from Kuwait that will take the unit back to Fort Hood in the United States, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division uses a window light to read a book while flying on a charter flight from Kuwait that will take the unit back to Fort Hood in the United States, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Family members cheer as they welcome soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division home at Fort Hood, Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

Family members cheer as they welcome soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division home at Fort Hood, Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division hugs a family member during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood, Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division hugs a family member during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood, Texas, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division checks his email near a wall covered in other units' stickers in Bangor, Maine December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division checks his email near a wall covered in other units' stickers in Bangor, Maine December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 15
2011年 12月 22日 星期四

President Obama watches the return of the United States Forces-Iraq Colors during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews marking and the end of the war in Iraq, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 12月 22日 星期四

President Obama watches the return of the United States Forces-Iraq Colors during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews marking and the end of the war in Iraq, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 15

Back from Iraq

Back from Iraq 分享
重新播放
下一个

Mexico's mariachi musicians

Mexico's mariachi musicians
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »