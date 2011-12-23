版本:
Blasts hit Damascus

Damaged cars are seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

Damaged cars are seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/ Sana

People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

A damaged car is seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/ Sana

People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

A damaged car is seen at the site of a car bomb attack at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

