Funeral for Vaclav Havel

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Heads of states and government officials from around the world sit around the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Members of a youth organisation carry wreaths as they attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel and her daughter Nina attend the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A man stands during a minute of silence at the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

People light candles during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg addresses near the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman wipesa a tear during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A man attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Catholic priests walk next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright pays her respects in front of the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A picture of the late former President Vaclav Havel is seen in a window near Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Catholic priests walk in line to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel arrives for the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman holds a religious poster during the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Archbishop Dominik Duka walks next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Funeral for Vaclav Havel

