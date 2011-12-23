Photos of the week

Debbie Summers (R) sits at the wheel of her car with all of their possessions inside as her children, Jordain (L), 3, and Jomari, 2, sit in the back seat as they wait for admittance to a homeless shelter at the offices of Faith in Action community housing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, December 21, 2011. In a report issued earlier this month, the National Center on Family Homelessness, based in Needham, Massachusetts, said 1.6 million children were living on the streets of the United States last year or in shelters, motels and doubled-up with other families. That marked a 38 percent jump in child homelessness since 2007 and Ellen Bassuk, the center's president, attributes the increase to fallout from the U.S. recession and a surge in the number of extremely poor households headed by women. REUTERS/Joe Skipper