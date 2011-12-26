版本:
Nigeria churches attacked

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

A car burns at the scene of a bomb explosion at St. Theresa Catholic Church at Madalla, Suleja, just outside Nigeria's capital Abuja, December 25, 2011. Five bombs exploded on Christmas Day at churches in Nigeria, raising fears that Islamist militant group Boko Haram - which claimed responsibility - is trying to ignite sectarian civil war. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

2011年 12月 26日 星期一

