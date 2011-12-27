版本:
Weekly sports highlights

2011年 12月 27日 星期二

Calgary Flames' Tim Jackman is covered in blood after fighting Minnesota Wild's Brad Staubitz (not seen) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Troy Murphy of the U.S. competes at the 2011 U.S. Freestyle Selections at Steamboat Ski Resort located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nathan W. Armes

Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ted Ligety from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the men's slalom World Cup race in Flachau December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (top) jumps over top Arizona Cardinals' Daryl Washington (58) and into the end zone for the touchdown during the first half of play in their NFL football game Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Nadia Taryan of Emirates jumps with his horse during the equestrian jumping team final at the Arab Games in Doha December 21 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

New York Giants Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) collides with Los Angeles Clippers' Brian Cook during their NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chelsea's John Terry loses control of the ball against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) reacts on the ice after he was checked by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Joffrey Lupul in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Uniondale, New York, December 23, 2011. Lupul was called for a cross-checking penalty, but Tavares received an unsportsman-like conduct penalty. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Oussama Mellouli of Tunisia poses with 15 gold medals after winning the best athlete in the Arab Games in Doha December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Buffalo Bills full safety Jairus Byrd (31) runs back an interception, with linebacker Nick Barnett (50) and corner back Drayton Florence (29) as Denver Broncos wide receiver Matthew Willis (12) lies on the ground in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Doug Benz

Palestinian boys (R) from the West Bank city of Hebron share a laugh with Israeli boys during a soccer tournament between Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian children in Holon, near Tel Aviv December 25, 2011. The tournament was organized by the Education and Social Project organisation and Israel's Ministry of Regional Cooperation to promote closeness, cooperation and co-existence, the organisation said in a press release.

Palestinian boys (R) from the West Bank city of Hebron share a laugh with Israeli boys during a soccer tournament between Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian children in Holon, near Tel Aviv December 25, 2011. The tournament was organized by the Education and Social Project organisation and Israel's Ministry of Regional Cooperation to promote closeness, cooperation and co-existence, the organisation said in a press release. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Winter swimmers wearing Santa Claus costumes play soccer on a frozen lake ahead of Christmas in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Pittsburgh Steeler players wait on the field in the dark after the stadium lights in Candlestick Park went out in the second quarter during their Monday Night NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, California December 19, 2011. The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night game was interrupted when the power went out at the 49ers home stadium Candlestick Park, after an earlier outage at the stadium, a team official said. The second outage lasted about 20 minutes before power was restored, he said. Play was stopped, but the game resumed when the lights came back on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

