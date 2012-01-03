Countdown to Iowa

版本:
Potential caucus voters cast shadows on an Iowa state flag at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Clive, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Potential caucus voters cast shadows on an Iowa state flag at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Clive, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry stands with his wife Anita Perry before speaking at a campaign stop in Carroll, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry stands with his wife Anita Perry before speaking at a campaign stop in Carroll, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum waits for a TV interview to begin before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa December 31, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum waits for a TV interview to begin before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa December 31, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of Michele Bachmann work in their campaign offices in Urbandale, Iowa January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Michele Bachmann work in their campaign offices in Urbandale, Iowa January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney greets bride Ali Banwart during a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa December 31, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney greets bride Ali Banwart during a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa December 31, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Alyse Ivers (R) watches a Ron Paul staffer on the phone during a veterans rally for Ron Paul at the Knapp Learning Center on the State Fair Grounds in Des Moines, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Alyse Ivers (R) watches a Ron Paul staffer on the phone during a veterans rally for Ron Paul at the Knapp Learning Center on the State Fair Grounds in Des Moines, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

A member of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's security detail stands on guard as Gingrich is interviewed during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A member of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's security detail stands on guard as Gingrich is interviewed during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Regular patrons eat at Homer's Deli and Bakery before a visit by Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Clinton, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Regular patrons eat at Homer's Deli and Bakery before a visit by Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Clinton, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee shop in Muscatine, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee shop in Muscatine, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ron Paul checks his watch as he listens to his introduction at a campaign stop in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ron Paul checks his watch as he listens to his introduction at a campaign stop in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Campaign signs for Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum and U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Representative Ron Paul are seen along a road in Dallas County, Iowa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Campaign signs for Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum and U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Representative Ron Paul are seen along a road in Dallas County, Iowa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich waits for his arrival at a campaign stop at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club in Dubuque, Iowa, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich waits for his arrival at a campaign stop at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club in Dubuque, Iowa, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN) grabs the cheek of Madison Thayer at Uncle Nancy's Coffeeshop in Newton, Iowa December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN) grabs the cheek of Madison Thayer at Uncle Nancy's Coffeeshop in Newton, Iowa December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and current Texas Governor Rick Perry (R) waits to be introduced with a member of the audience at The Button Factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Republican presidential candidate and current Texas Governor Rick Perry (R) waits to be introduced with a member of the audience at The Button Factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Newt Gingrich speaks to voters at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Newt Gingrich speaks to voters at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Republican presidential candidate former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista pose with supporters after a Newt 2012 campaign office opening in Urbandale, Iowa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Republican presidential candidate former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista pose with supporters after a Newt 2012 campaign office opening in Urbandale, Iowa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is greeted by supporter Joni Scotter (red) as Romney's wife Ann (orange) looks on at a town hall meeting at the Diamond V South Plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is greeted by supporter Joni Scotter (red) as Romney's wife Ann (orange) looks on at a town hall meeting at the Diamond V South Plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Michele Bachmann hugs a woman at her campaign office in Urbandale, Iowa December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Michele Bachmann hugs a woman at her campaign office in Urbandale, Iowa December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes, stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Mitt Romney, at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes, stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Mitt Romney, at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry's bus heads down highway 34 after a campaign stop in Clarinda, Iowa December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry's bus heads down highway 34 after a campaign stop in Clarinda, Iowa December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mitt Romney walks to his bus after a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney walks to his bus after a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Representative Ron Paul leaves a town hall meeting after speaking in Mount Pleasant, Iowa December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate Representative Ron Paul leaves a town hall meeting after speaking in Mount Pleasant, Iowa December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN) waves as she leaves Uncle Nancy's Coffeeshop during a campaign stop in Newton, Iowa December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN) waves as she leaves Uncle Nancy's Coffeeshop during a campaign stop in Newton, Iowa December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (3rd L) and his wife Ann tour the Missouri Valley Steel in Sioux City, Iowa December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (3rd L) and his wife Ann tour the Missouri Valley Steel in Sioux City, Iowa December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Madison Kuhne listens as Republican presidential candidate and current Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks during a campaign event in Burlington, Iowa December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Madison Kuhne listens as Republican presidential candidate and current Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks during a campaign event in Burlington, Iowa December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann arrives to speak at the annual Republican Party of Iowa Ronald Reagan Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann arrives to speak at the annual Republican Party of Iowa Ronald Reagan Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista greet a group of seniors eating their lunch at the Hy-Vee grocery store in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista greet a group of seniors eating their lunch at the Hy-Vee grocery store in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista step off their bus for a campaign stop at the National Farm Toy Museum in Dyersville, Iowa, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista step off their bus for a campaign stop at the National Farm Toy Museum in Dyersville, Iowa, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

One-year-old Adalynn Nelson watches through a window as Mitt Romney arrives in his camapign bus (reflected in the window) for a rally in Marion, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

One-year-old Adalynn Nelson watches through a window as Mitt Romney arrives in his camapign bus (reflected in the window) for a rally in Marion, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and current Texas Governor Rick Perry listens to a question during a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and current Texas Governor Rick Perry listens to a question during a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN) speaks to dinners at the Sac City Cattle Company in Sac City, Iowa December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN) speaks to dinners at the Sac City Cattle Company in Sac City, Iowa December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Information for to be read by Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann to record video footage is displayed at Uncle Nancy's Coffeeshop in Newton, Iowa December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Information for to be read by Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann to record video footage is displayed at Uncle Nancy's Coffeeshop in Newton, Iowa December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich listens to remarks at the annual Republican Party of Iowa Ronald Reagan Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich listens to remarks at the annual Republican Party of Iowa Ronald Reagan Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Santorum prays in a kitchen before campaigning in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Rick Santorum prays in a kitchen before campaigning in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Members of the audience look on as Republican presidential candidates former Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA), Representative Ron Paul (R-TX), Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN), and former Governor of Utah Jon Huntsman participate in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa,...more

Members of the audience look on as Republican presidential candidates former Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA), Representative Ron Paul (R-TX), Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN), and former Governor of Utah Jon Huntsman participate in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters in Marion, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters in Marion, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters wait for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in a grocery store parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa December 30, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters wait for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in a grocery store parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa December 30, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of President Barack Obama, Jeni Reeves (L) and Linda Barger, make telephone calls to encourage Iowa Democrats to attend caucus night from a phone bank for the 2012 Obama re-election campaign in Cedar Rapids, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Supporters of President Barack Obama, Jeni Reeves (L) and Linda Barger, make telephone calls to encourage Iowa Democrats to attend caucus night from a phone bank for the 2012 Obama re-election campaign in Cedar Rapids, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

