Iran vs. the west
A military personnel participates in the Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran December 28, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad
A military personnel participates in the Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran December 28, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad
Military personnel place a flag on a submarine during the Velayat-90 war games by the Iranian navy in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran December 27, 2011. Iran threatened to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were imposed on its crude exports over its nuclear ambitions, a move that could trigger military conflict with economies dependent on Gulf oil. REUTERS/IIPA/Ali Mohammadi
Military personnel place a flag on a submarine during the Velayat-90 war games by the Iranian navy in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran December 27, 2011. Iran threatened to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were imposed on its crude exports over its nuclear ambitions, a move that could trigger military conflict with economies dependent on Gulf oil. REUTERS/IIPA/Ali Mohammadi
Iran's Navy Commander Habibulah Sayari points at a map during a news conference in Tehran December 22, 2011. Iran's navy will launch a 10-day war game in the Strait of Hormuz, state television quoted Sayari as saying. REUTERS/Hamed Jafarnejad/Fars News
Iran's Navy Commander Habibulah Sayari points at a map during a news conference in Tehran December 22, 2011. Iran's navy will launch a 10-day war game in the Strait of Hormuz, state television quoted Sayari as saying. REUTERS/Hamed Jafarnejad/Fars News
An undated picture received December 8, 2011 shows a member of Iran's revolutionary guard pointing at the U.S. RQ-170 unmanned spy plane as he speaks with Amirali Hajizadeh (R), a revolutionary guard commander, at an unknown location in Iran. The unmanned U.S. drone Iran said it had captured was programmed to automatically return to base even if its data link was lost, one key reason that U.S. officials say the drone likely...more
An undated picture received December 8, 2011 shows a member of Iran's revolutionary guard pointing at the U.S. RQ-170 unmanned spy plane as he speaks with Amirali Hajizadeh (R), a revolutionary guard commander, at an unknown location in Iran. The unmanned U.S. drone Iran said it had captured was programmed to automatically return to base even if its data link was lost, one key reason that U.S. officials say the drone likely malfunctioned and was not downed by Iranian electronic warfare. REUTERS/Sepah News.ir/ Handout
Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. Dozens of young Iranian men entered buildings inside the British embassy compound in Tehran, throwing rocks, petrol bombs and burning documents looted from offices, Iranian news agencies reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. Dozens of young Iranian men entered buildings inside the British embassy compound in Tehran, throwing rocks, petrol bombs and burning documents looted from offices, Iranian news agencies reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors break windows of a building inside the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors break windows of a building inside the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters enter the opened gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters enter the opened gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
American hikers Shane Bauer (L) and Josh Fattal attend the first session of their trial at the revolutionary court in Tehran February 6, 2011. The two Americans held in Iran on suspicion of espionage pleaded not guilty in court on the first day of their closed-door trial, state television reported. REUTERS/PRESS TV
American hikers Shane Bauer (L) and Josh Fattal attend the first session of their trial at the revolutionary court in Tehran February 6, 2011. The two Americans held in Iran on suspicion of espionage pleaded not guilty in court on the first day of their closed-door trial, state television reported. REUTERS/PRESS TV
Laura Fattal (L), Cindy Hickey (C) and Nora Shourd (R), the mothers of Josh Fattal, Shane Bauer, and Sarah Shourd respectively, hold pictures of their children while protesting for their release with others outside the Iran Mission in New York, July 30, 2010. Josh, Shane and Sarah have been jailed in Tehran's Evin prison since their arrest on July 31, 2009 along Iran's border with Iraq. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Laura Fattal (L), Cindy Hickey (C) and Nora Shourd (R), the mothers of Josh Fattal, Shane Bauer, and Sarah Shourd respectively, hold pictures of their children while protesting for their release with others outside the Iran Mission in New York, July 30, 2010. Josh, Shane and Sarah have been jailed in Tehran's Evin prison since their arrest on July 31, 2009 along Iran's border with Iraq. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Shane Bauer (C) , one of the U.S. hikers who was held in Iran on charges of espionage, hugs fiance Sarah Shourd (R) upon his arrival in Muscat after his release from Tehran's Evin prison, September 21, 2011. Three hikers, Shane Bauer, Josh Fattal and Sarah Shourd were arrested by Iranian forces in July 2009 near the unmarked border with Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, on suspicion of spying after crossing into...more
Shane Bauer (C) , one of the U.S. hikers who was held in Iran on charges of espionage, hugs fiance Sarah Shourd (R) upon his arrival in Muscat after his release from Tehran's Evin prison, September 21, 2011. Three hikers, Shane Bauer, Josh Fattal and Sarah Shourd were arrested by Iranian forces in July 2009 near the unmarked border with Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, on suspicion of spying after crossing into Iran from Iraq. Bauer's fiance Sarah Shourd, was released in September 2010 after 410 days in solitary confinement. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
An Iranian naval ship travels through the Suez Canal near Ismailia, some 120 km (75 miles) north of Cairo February 22, 2011. Two Iranian naval ships entered the Suez Canal on Tuesday and were heading toward the Mediterranean, a canal official said, a move certain to anger Israel. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iranian naval ship travels through the Suez Canal near Ismailia, some 120 km (75 miles) north of Cairo February 22, 2011. Two Iranian naval ships entered the Suez Canal on Tuesday and were heading toward the Mediterranean, a canal official said, a move certain to anger Israel. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past as Iranian-made Sejil (R) and Ghadr-F (L) missiles are displayed during a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", at Baharestan square near the Iranian Parliament in southern Tehran September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A woman walks past as Iranian-made Sejil (R) and Ghadr-F (L) missiles are displayed during a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", at Baharestan square near the Iranian Parliament in southern Tehran September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News
Television grab of Nathan Thomas Summers speaking on Iranian television March 30, 2007. Iranian television broadcast footage of three of 15 captured British sailors and marines and said one had confessed to entering Iranian waters illegally and had apologised to the Iranian people. REUTERS/Al Alam Television
Television grab of Nathan Thomas Summers speaking on Iranian television March 30, 2007. Iranian television broadcast footage of three of 15 captured British sailors and marines and said one had confessed to entering Iranian waters illegally and had apologised to the Iranian people. REUTERS/Al Alam Television
A video grab from footage shown on Iranian television on April 2, 2007, shows members of the group of 15 detained British sailors and marines after media reported the whole group had admitted to entering Iranian water illegally. REUTERS/Irinn via Reuters TV
A video grab from footage shown on Iranian television on April 2, 2007, shows members of the group of 15 detained British sailors and marines after media reported the whole group had admitted to entering Iranian water illegally. REUTERS/Irinn via Reuters TV
British naval personnel who were detained in Iran are seen after they were released, in Tehran April 4, 2007. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad freed 15 British sailors and marines, offering a "gift" to Britain that ended a 13-day crisis which had rattled world financial markets. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
British naval personnel who were detained in Iran are seen after they were released, in Tehran April 4, 2007. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad freed 15 British sailors and marines, offering a "gift" to Britain that ended a 13-day crisis which had rattled world financial markets. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
US-Iranian journalist Roxana Saberi poses for a photograph in Bam, 1,250 km (776 miles) southeast of Tehran March 31, 2004. Iran's judiciary has charged detained Iranian-American freelance journalist Roxana Saberi with espionage, the ISNA news agency reported on April 8, 2009. ISNA, quoting a judge who is the deputy head of Iran's prosecutor's office, said Saberi had "accepted" the accusation. REUTERS/Stringer
US-Iranian journalist Roxana Saberi poses for a photograph in Bam, 1,250 km (776 miles) southeast of Tehran March 31, 2004. Iran's judiciary has charged detained Iranian-American freelance journalist Roxana Saberi with espionage, the ISNA news agency reported on April 8, 2009. ISNA, quoting a judge who is the deputy head of Iran's prosecutor's office, said Saberi had "accepted" the accusation. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S.-born journalist Roxana Saberi, released from prison on Monday, waves as she greets the media outside her home in Tehran May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
U.S.-born journalist Roxana Saberi, released from prison on Monday, waves as she greets the media outside her home in Tehran May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
American-born journalist Roxana Saberi, who was jailed for four months by Iran on charges of espionage and later released, attends a news conference in support of Silva Harotonian in Paris June 24, 2009. Harotonian, 34, an Iranian citizen of Armenian descent, was working for a U.S. group that arranges educational exchanges when she was arrested on June 26, 2008. A U.S.-based nongovernmental group urged Tehran on June 1 to release...more
American-born journalist Roxana Saberi, who was jailed for four months by Iran on charges of espionage and later released, attends a news conference in support of Silva Harotonian in Paris June 24, 2009. Harotonian, 34, an Iranian citizen of Armenian descent, was working for a U.S. group that arranges educational exchanges when she was arrested on June 26, 2008. A U.S.-based nongovernmental group urged Tehran on June 1 to release Harotonian, who was jailed for nearly a year, appealing for the same "fairness" it showed by freeing Saberi last month. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Demonstrators hold signs protesting against Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad outside Columbia University as Ahmadinejad speaks on the university campus in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators hold signs protesting against Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad outside Columbia University as Ahmadinejad speaks on the university campus in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Students, who had gathered to listen to Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speak on an outdoor screen, cheer a speech made by Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Students, who had gathered to listen to Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speak on an outdoor screen, cheer a speech made by Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad makes remarks from New York via video link to the National Press Club in Washington, DC, September 24, 2007. Ahmadinejad accused Israel of occupation and racism at the start of a visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly meeting that has sparked protests and anger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad makes remarks from New York via video link to the National Press Club in Washington, DC, September 24, 2007. Ahmadinejad accused Israel of occupation and racism at the start of a visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly meeting that has sparked protests and anger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during a ceremony at the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, 350 km (217 miles) south of Tehran, April 9, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during a ceremony at the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, 350 km (217 miles) south of Tehran, April 9, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, 350 km (217 miles) south of Tehran, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Presidential official website/Handout
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, 350 km (217 miles) south of Tehran, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Presidential official website/Handout
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (C) and Revolutionary Guard's commander Yahya Rahim Safavi (L) review Basij paramilitary volunteers during their parade ceremony in front of the shrine of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini mausoleum south of Tehran November 26, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (C) and Revolutionary Guard's commander Yahya Rahim Safavi (L) review Basij paramilitary volunteers during their parade ceremony in front of the shrine of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini mausoleum south of Tehran November 26, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian soldiers stand guard on an anti-aircraft machine gun inside the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, 322km (200 miles) south of Iran's capital Tehran March 9, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian soldiers stand guard on an anti-aircraft machine gun inside the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, 322km (200 miles) south of Iran's capital Tehran March 9, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian workers stand in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, about 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran October 26, 2010. . REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour
Iranian workers stand in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, about 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran October 26, 2010. . REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour
Workers work inside reactor building at the nuclear plant in the southwestern Iranian city of Bushehr June 22, 2005. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers work inside reactor building at the nuclear plant in the southwestern Iranian city of Bushehr June 22, 2005. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Iranian students hold up their hands as a sign of unity as they form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, 450 km (280 miles) south of Tehran November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranian students hold up their hands as a sign of unity as they form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, 450 km (280 miles) south of Tehran November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl