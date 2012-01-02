版本:
Los Angeles arson spree

<p>Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

2012年 1月 3日 星期二

<p>Firefighters battle a three-alarm apartment fire that started in the carport and spread into nearby units late Saturday night in Glendale, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle a carport fire set by an arsonist who set 12 new fires early Monday morning, in North Hollywood, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A firefighter battles a carport fire set by an arsonist who set 12 new fires early Monday morning, in West Hollywood, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Los Angeles city fire fighters get a woman out of her apartment through thick smoke from a carport fire that was set ablaze in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Firefighters try to put out an apartment fire that started from one of the 12 new carport fires set by an arsonist early Monday morning, in West Hollywood, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Firefighters try to put out an apartment fire that started from one of the 12 new carport fires set by an arsonist early Monday morning, in West Hollywood, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in North Hollywood, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Los County firefighters battle a carport fire from an arsonist who set 12 new fires early Monday morning in January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Firefighters battle a carport fire set by an arsonist who set 12 new fires early Monday morning, in North Hollywood, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Firefighters battle a three-alarm apartment fire that started in the carport and spread into nearby units late Saturday night in Glendale, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Los Angeles County firefighters battle a carport fire set by an arsonist who set 12 new fires early Monday morning, in West Hollywood, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in North Hollywood, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Firefighters battle a three-alarm apartment fire that started in the carport and spread into nearby units late Saturday night in Glendale, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle a three-alarm apartment fire that started in the carport and spread into nearby units late Saturday night in Glendale, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Los County firefighters battle a carport fire from an arsonist who set 12 new fires early Monday morning in January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

