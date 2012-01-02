Pictures of the month: December
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Troops yell in support at U.S. President Barack Obama as he speaks at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi December 14, 2011. Memoona says the acid attack took place on August 13, 2002, when a boy threw acid on her face and body over an old family feud. Memoona, who is currently enrolled in nursing school, said she lost her eye but not her spirit. The Pakistan Senate unanimously passed the Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Bill on December 12, recommending a 14-year to lifetime imprisonment sentences and levies fines up to Rs1 million ($11,160) for the perpetrators of the crime, local media reported. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi December 25, 2011. Pakistan's former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan brought at least 100,000 people into the streets of Karachi in a massive rally that increases pressure on the civilian government and cements his standing as a political force. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
Members of the U.S. military rest on board an Air Force C-130 transport plane marking the end of their presence in Iraq after departing the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Farmers dig a water well in a field that includes an abandoned building that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. Construction work at the park, which was promoted by developers as 'the largest amusement park in Asia', stopped around 1998 after funds were withdrawn due to disagreements over property prices with the local government and farmers. With local governments often dependent on land sales to fund payments on a staggering 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) of debt, Beijing worries that a collapsing property market will trigger a wave of defaults that in turn will hit the banks. More worrisome, the property market, which contributes about 10 percent of Chinese growth and drives activity in 50 other sectors, could drag the real economy to a hard landing. REUTERS/David Gray
Stuart Pennicook walks home after surfing at dusk during a windstorm in the Cornish coastal town of Newquay, England December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An ultra-Orthodox Jew walks past graffiti sprayed on the outside of a mosque in Jerusalem December 14, 2011. The unused mosque in Jerusalem was set ablaze and graffiti was sprayed on its walls in a manner similar to recent attacks associated to hardline Jewish settlers. The graffiti reads in Hebrew "A good Arab is a dead Arab." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
School boys stand near fuel trucks which were set ablaze in the Bolan district of Pakistan's Baluchistan province December 12, 2011. Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on nine fuel trucks in the Bolan area of southwestern Baluchistan province, setting them on fire and killing one of the drivers, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Amir Hussain
A protester throws a petrol bomb against riot police guarding the parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square during clashes December 6, 2011. Greek police fired tear gas at dozens of black-clad protesters in Athens who hurled petrol bombs and stones, while hundreds marched to parliament to mark the 2008 shooting of a student by police. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pilgrim's feet are seen as he prays inside the Church of Virgen de lo Vasquez after completing his pilgrimage on the outskirts of Valparaiso City, about 93 km (58 miles) northwest of Santiago, December 8, 2011. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Christians make the pilgrimage to the sanctuary, walking for up to 50 km (32 miles) to reach the shrine, with some of them covering the final five or six kilometers barefoot or on their knees, to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and to pay homage to the Virgin with their penances. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
People are soaked while trying to enter a taxi in the financial district of Montevideo, Uruguay, December 30, 2011, where workers threw water at each other to celebrate the end of the year. Workers throw water at people and discard old calendars to mark the last working day of the year on December 30. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) collides with Los Angeles Clippers' Brian Cook during their NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A resident of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province carries a bucket of shellfish across a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Calgary Flames' Tim Jackman is covered in blood after fighting Minnesota Wild's Brad Staubitz (not seen) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Couples toast during their mass wedding in Lima December 27, 2011. Some 92 couples tied the knot in the mass wedding ceremony which was headed by Mayor of Lima Susana Villaran and held to coincide with the year-end holidays. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Two men dressed as Santa Claus use a toilet in Citta' Sant'Angelo near Pescara December 10, 2011. A group of people dressed up as Santa Claus to attend the "European Meeting of Santa Claus" where they sang Christmas carols and interacted with passers-by to spread the joy of Christmas, according to organisers. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. St. Leo Catholic Church, located in one of the most abandoned pockets of the nation's most depressed city, is operating on life support. Built more than 120 years ago as Detroit was developing into a manufacturing powerhouse, St. Leo is one of the many area churches to have succumbed to a same priest and parishioner shortage that has plagued the Catholic Church in America. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An Andean man receives a punch during a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy", a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honour and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A protestor affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement dances in the center of Winter Garden Atrium, at Three World Financial Center in New York, December 12, 2011. People began protesting in the building after a protest earlier in the morning outside Goldman Sachs New York offices. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
North Koreans react as they make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 21, 2011 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency early December 22, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) argues with a secular man during a protest against the government's pledge to curb Jewish zealotry in Israel, in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem December 26, 2011. Israeli police arrested several ultra-Orthodox protesters after an officer was injured in the demonstrations in the divided city over demands by zealots to restrict access by women to certain streets. REUTERS/Oren Nahshon
A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. Fire swept through a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, killing at least 40 people, most of them patients, officials said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. Ri Yong-ho, Chief of General Staff of the Korea People's Army, salutes on the right. REUTERS/Kyodo
Singer Gwen Stefani poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fist fighters battle during the Musangwe, an age old tradition where men and boys display their fighting skills, at Gaba Village in Limpopo province, South Africa, December 22, 2011. The annual Venda fist-fighting run by community leaders, attracts hundreds of men who engaged in several weeks of bare-knuckled amateur fights in front of screaming audiences in the area. The sport, which began three centuries ago among young bored farmhands of the Venda tribe, attracts scores of spectators who often walk miles to cheer their favourites under the searing summer sun. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Borges of Brazil's Santos does a back flip as he celebrates after scoring against Japan's Kashiwa Reysol during their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final soccer match in Toyota, central Japan, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Children dressed as angels arrive to reenact a nativity scene during Christmas celebrations in Sarajevo December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Tamara Llagas (L) reacts next to first runner-up Raquel Bonilla after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. The winner of the pageant will go on to compete in the Miss Spain beauty contest in 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. The Association was founded by ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach classical ballet to the blind for free. Since then her classes have been opened to the deaf and mute, and even to children and youths with other handicaps. Bianchi says that the school's main goal is to teach self-esteem to the students. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An anti-government protester takes photos with a mobile phone as he stands on a fence during a rally to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried in Sanaa December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Siberian tigers approach a keeper's car as they wait to be fed at the Siberian Tiger Forest Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2011. More than 800 Siberian tigers are currently living in the park, which is also a breeding centre for this endangered species, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A monk prays for a dead man in the station hall of the Shanxi Taiyuan Train Station in Shanxi, November 25, 2011. A monk who was waiting for the train performed a religious ceremony for the man, who was found dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Asianewsphoto
A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters jumps off a container as he secures a street where protesters marched to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana December 27, 2011. Brees passed for 307 yards while breaking the Single Season Passing record at 5,087 yards. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is arrested by riot policemen during clashes with students protesting against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 22, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men load a television into a garbage bin during a protest against what they say is the broadcasting of immoral content by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, outside one of the broadcaster's studios in Jerusalem December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. The former base that is currently still operational was handed over to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center run by the State Department on December 1st. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Anti-government protesters shout slogans while standing in front of laser beams emitted by riot police in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to the streets demanding the downfall of the regime. Riot police fired tear gas to disperse and prevent demonstrators from entering the main highway. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A man passes the Guinness beer factory in the city centre of Dublin December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rita De Martino, 27, poses for a photo as she holds her removed defective silicone gel breast implants, manufactured by the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), during an interview with Reuters in Caracas December 30, 2011. De Martino, a Venezuelan journalist, in 2004 had surgery to insert PIP breast implants. She learned in February 2011 that the left prosthesis had ruptured, and had both removed the following April. She decided to make her case public after the head of the country's plastic surgery association told local media that the PIP implants had not been used in Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. The deaths come just days after a hospital fire killed 93 people in the same state of West Bengal. Both disasters highlight lax health and safety standards as the nation of 1.2 billion people rapidly modernise. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A detained youth listens during a religious class at Sekolah Polisi Negara, a police school in Seulawah, Aceh Besar, Indonesia's Aceh province December 21, 2011. Police detained about 65 youth punks when they attended a rock music show on December 11. REUTERS/Junaidi
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A girl eats a candy apple during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez December 24, 2011. The firefighters from Ciudad Juarez collect donated toys throughout the year for Christmas and hand them out to poor children on Christmas eve. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man plays with his dog near a beach in Fuengirola, southern Spain December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Residents retrieve belongings from a house that landed on the fence of a mansion after it was swept away by flash floods caused by Typhoon Washi in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man stands on the shore of Bar Beach, awash with rubbish and waste, in Lagos, Nigeria, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A Honduran migrant stands near an image of Jesus Christ during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. Hundreds of thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, risk robbery, death from fast-moving freight trains or dehydration in the desert while trying to reach the U.S. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Employees carry babies as they expose the babies in the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care centre in Shanghai December 23, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care centre in providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who have just given birth to stay indoors, undergo a restrictive diet and set of activities for a month. Traditionally, mother-in-laws are the ones overseeing the confinement period, but today, the task is left to a nurse or the mother herself. The centre has about 120 employees including maternity care experts, health consultants, beauticians and nutritionists who would look after the new mothers as well as their babies. The cost for a one-month service is between 79,800 yuan ($12,600) and 380,000 yuan ($60,000), covering food, accommodation, slimming exercises and yoga lessons for the mother and nursing services for the child. REUTERS/Aly Song
Debbie Summers (R) sits at the wheel of her car with all of their possessions inside as her children, Jordain (L), 3, and Jomari, 2, sit in the back seat as they wait for admittance to a homeless shelter at the offices of Faith in Action community housing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, December 21, 2011. In a report issued earlier this month, the National Center on Family Homelessness, based in Needham, Massachusetts, said 1.6 million children were living on the streets of the United States last year or in shelters, motels and doubled-up with other families. That marked a 38 percent jump in child homelessness since 2007 and Ellen Bassuk, the center's president, attributes the increase to fallout from the U.S. recession and a surge in the number of extremely poor households headed by women. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man reacts at a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il as he reads the reports of his death on the newspaper company's display board in Seoul December 19, 2011. Kim suffered a heart attack while travelling on a train, North Korean state media said, setting up the autocratic, well-armed and nuclear-ambitious state for only its second leadership change since the Korean war ended in an uneasy truce in 1953. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ivan Vasilevich, 60, chops firewood in the village of Garenichi, some 110 km (68 miles) east of Minsk, Belarus, December 14, 2011. Vasilevich used to work at a farm, often wearing rubber boots, and had his legs freeze over time. He then had to have them amputated 13 years ago after gangrene set in, and now earns money by weaving baskets. He weaves up to 25 baskets a month and sells them at a local market at a price of $2.50. Ivan has a disability pension of $140 a month, so the income he garners from weaving baskets is a significant amount for his family to subsist. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
An Andean woman and a girl are seen next to the Cortada lagoon during a march against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project at Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011.REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A police officer speaks to Zaynab al-Khawaja, the daughter of Human Rights activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, after she refused to leave after a sit-in at a roundabout in Budaiya Highway west of Manama, December 15, 2011. Hundreds of anti-government protesters tried to enter the highway for a sit-in during an anti-government protest. Riot-police dispersed them by firing tear gas and grenades. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Britain's Prince William dances with Vanessa Boateng (C) as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) looks on during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in London December 21, 2011. The national charity, Centrepoint, provides housing and support to improve the lives of homeless young people aged 16 to 25. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/POOL
Tracy Burger, 45, (L) prepares food with his wife Elizabeth, 43, (C) in their eight-year-old son Dylan's room in a converted garage in Los Angeles, California December 18, 2011. The Burgers lost their apartment in 2009 after both losing their jobs with combined earnings of $100,000 a year. They were forced to sell most of their possessions and live in a motel before moving into Elizabeth's mother's garage in March 2011. Picture taken December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)
Students wear chains around their ankles while sitting with their belongings at a police station after being rescued during a late night raid at the Zakariya madrassa on the outskirts of Karachi on December 13, 2011. Police in Karachi have rescued 54 students from the basement of an Islamic seminary, or madrassa, where they said they were kept in chains by clerics, beaten and barely fed. Police raided the Zakariya madrassa late on Monday on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan's commercial hub. They were now investigating whether it had any links to violent militant groups, which often recruit from hardline religious schools. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Thursday of stirring up protests against his 12-year rule and said foreign countries were spending hundreds of millions of dollars to influence Russian elections. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A police officer looks out of a window of a police van as people wait in a line in front of the Martyred Intellectuals' Memorial to pay tribute at Rayerbazar in Dhaka December 14, 2011. Thousands of Bangladeshis gathered on Wednesday to pay tribute at the memorial for intellectuals and professionals killed during the independence war in 1971. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People carry shopping bags on Oxford Street in London, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman smokes a cigarette as she walks her pet dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Police officers greet each other at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers during a fight between two groups of youths on London's Oxford Street, one of Europe's busiest retail districts which was packed with thousands of bargain hunters. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Marcus Thomas (L) touches quarterback Tim Tebow in the closing moments of their team's loss to the New England Patriots in their NFL football game in Denver December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman cries after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as he returns to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sets of body armor belonging to members of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division rest on the ground as soldiers depart Camp Adder to be part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave the country near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The moon casts a reddish hue over Lake Pend Oreille during a lunar eclipse as it begins to set behind the Selkirk Mountain Range near Sandpoint, Idaho December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight