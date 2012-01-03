版本:
中国
| 2012年 1月 4日 星期三 06:20 BJT

Surging Santorum

<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with membermore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
1 / 28
<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbamore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
2 / 28
<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbamore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
3 / 28
<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum (C) and his wife Catherine Santorum attend a news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum (C) and his wife Catherine Santorum attend a news conferencmore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum (C) and his wife Catherine Santorum attend a news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 28
<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way tomore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
5 / 28
<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum reacts as he answers a question about the death of his son as he campaigns at The Pizza Ranch in Newton, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum reacts as he answers a question about the death of his son more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum reacts as he answers a question about the death of his son as he campaigns at The Pizza Ranch in Newton, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
6 / 28
<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum leaves a campaign stop with his children John (L) and Elizabeth (R) in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum leaves a campaign stop with his children John (L) and Elizamore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum leaves a campaign stop with his children John (L) and Elizabeth (R) in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
7 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum is seen along a road in Dallas County, Iowa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Rick Santorum is seen along a road in Dallas County, Iowa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum is seen along a road in Dallas County, Iowa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum greets supporters as he arrives for a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker </p>

Rick Santorum greets supporters as he arrives for a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum greets supporters as he arrives for a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Close
10 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum prays in a kitchen before campaigning in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Rick Santorum prays in a kitchen before campaigning in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gmore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum prays in a kitchen before campaigning in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
11 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum speaks to an attendee at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Rick Santorum speaks to an attendee at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Ymore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum speaks to an attendee at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum looks at a pair of wool muckaluck he was planning to buy for his daughter at the Amana Woolen Mill in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Rick Santorum looks at a pair of wool muckaluck he was planning to buy for his daughter at the Amana Woolenmore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum looks at a pair of wool muckaluck he was planning to buy for his daughter at the Amana Woolen Mill in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
13 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum listens to a question at a backyard campaign event just west of Independence in Cedar Falls, Iowa, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Rick Santorum listens to a question at a backyard campaign event just west of Independence in Cedar Falls, more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum listens to a question at a backyard campaign event just west of Independence in Cedar Falls, Iowa, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
14 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum has his make up touched up the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/Pool </p>

Rick Santorum has his make up touched up the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanovermore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum has his make up touched up the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/Pool

Close
15 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum speaks to the congregation at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coralville, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Rick Santorum speaks to the congregation at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coralville, Iowa, December 11,more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum speaks to the congregation at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coralville, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum waits for a TV interview to begin before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Rick Santorum waits for a TV interview to begin before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iomore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum waits for a TV interview to begin before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
18 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum listens to a question during a campaign stop at the Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Rick Santorum listens to a question during a campaign stop at the Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum listens to a question during a campaign stop at the Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum waits to be introduced to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Rick Santorum waits to be introduced to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Mmore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum waits to be introduced to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
20 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum talks on the phone while watching an Iowa football game at Johnston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Rick Santorum talks on the phone while watching an Iowa football game at Johnston, Iowa, December 30, 2011.more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum talks on the phone while watching an Iowa football game at Johnston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
21 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum gives a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Rick Santorum gives a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button famore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum gives a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
22 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum campaigns at The Daily Grind in Sioux City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Rick Santorum campaigns at The Daily Grind in Sioux City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum campaigns at The Daily Grind in Sioux City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
23 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum speaks at the Principal Financial Group during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Rick Santorum speaks at the Principal Financial Group during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum speaks at the Principal Financial Group during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Johmore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
25 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum speaks during a Town Hall meeting at the Lincoln Caf&eacute; in Belle Plain, Iowa, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Rick Santorum speaks during a Town Hall meeting at the Lincoln Café in Belle Plain, Iowa, December 1more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum speaks during a Town Hall meeting at the Lincoln Café in Belle Plain, Iowa, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
26 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum gives a TV interview before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Rick Santorum gives a TV interview before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December more

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum gives a TV interview before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
27 / 28
<p>Rick Santorum waits to give a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Rick Santorum waits to give a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Bmore

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Rick Santorum waits to give a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
28 / 28
Countdown to Iowa

Countdown to Iowa

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »