版本:
中国

Wildfires in Chile

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighting plane spray fire retardant over a forest fire near the Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighting plane spray fire retardant over a forest fire near the Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
1 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man rests during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man rests during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
2 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
4 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man stands in what remains of his destroyed home, affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man stands in what remains of his destroyed home, affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
5 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
6 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man stands near the remains of his destroyed home burnt down by a forest fire near Concepcion city, Jary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man stands near the remains of his destroyed home burnt down by a forest fire near Concepcion city, Jary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
7 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
8 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

The fire brigade from Chile's National Forest Corporation fights a forest fire in Torres del Paine in southern Patagonia region of Chile, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

The fire brigade from Chile's National Forest Corporation fights a forest fire in Torres del Paine in southern Patagonia region of Chile, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile

Close
9 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
10 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
12 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter walks to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter walks to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Firefighters put out a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Firefighters put out a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man looks at a school affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man looks at a school affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
15 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A horse grazes near a town during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A horse grazes near a town during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
16 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A helicopter unloads water from a lake at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A helicopter unloads water from a lake at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
18 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man sprays water on his house during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man sprays water on his house during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
19 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A man works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
21 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter attends to a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

A firefighter attends to a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Locals leave with their belongings during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Locals leave with their belongings during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
24 / 25
2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Trucks loaded with water travel along a highway towards a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2012年 1月 4日 星期三

Trucks loaded with water travel along a highway towards a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
25 / 25

Wildfires in Chile

Wildfires in Chile 分享
重新播放
下一个

Countdown to Iowa

Countdown to Iowa
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »