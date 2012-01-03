版本:
Iran war games

<p>Iranian naval ships take part in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. I REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

Iranian naval ships take part in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. I REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>An Iranian long-range shore-to-sea missile called Qader (Capable) is launched during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman's shore near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi</p>

An Iranian long-range shore-to-sea missile called Qader (Capable) is launched during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman's shore near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>Iranian military personnel stand on a submarine during a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

Iranian military personnel stand on a submarine during a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>A new medium-range missile is fired from a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

A new medium-range missile is fired from a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>A soldier carries ammunition on a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad </p>

A soldier carries ammunition on a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

<p>Iranian military personnel participate in the Velayat-90 war game in unknown location near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad </p>

Iranian military personnel participate in the Velayat-90 war game in unknown location near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

<p>A rocket fires from a military boat during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad </p>

A rocket fires from a military boat during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

<p>Iranian ships participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi</p>

Iranian ships participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>Iranian submarines participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

Iranian submarines participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>An Iranian long-range shore-to-sea missile called Nasr is launched during the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman's shore near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

An Iranian long-range shore-to-sea missile called Nasr is launched during the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman's shore near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

