Iowa decides
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (L) celebrates with his wife Karen more
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (L) celebrates with his wife Karen Garver Santorum as they hear Iowa Caucus voting results during a private backstage party at a caucus rally in Johnston, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul reacts to the cheers of the crowd with his son, U.S.more
Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul reacts to the cheers of the crowd with his son, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (C) and his wife Carol (L) at his 2012 Iowa Caucus night rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry stands with supporters at his Iowa Caucumore
Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry stands with supporters at his Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
William Temple waits for Republican presidential candidate Congresswoman Michele Bachmann at her Iowa Caucumore
William Temple waits for Republican presidential candidate Congresswoman Michele Bachmann at her Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank
Senator Rick Santorum looks at Iowa Caucus voting results with aides and staff during a private backstage pmore
Senator Rick Santorum looks at Iowa Caucus voting results with aides and staff during a private backstage party in a meeting room at his rally site in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter scremore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter screen reads "Thank You, Iowa!" before he comes out to his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry puts his hands to his face before speaking more
Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry puts his hands to his face before speaking to the West Des Moines Caucuses at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa, January 3, 2012. The woman at right is unidentified. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann places signs in support of Bachmann outsimore
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann places signs in support of Bachmann outside the 2012 Iowa Caucus site at Walnut Hills Elementary school in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
A woman walks away after registering with Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (2nd L) and Kate Paul more
A woman walks away after registering with Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (2nd L) and Kate Paul as another voter signs in at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Polling official Vicki Stogdill reads out vote tallies at a precinct caucus at Hoover High School in Des Momore
Polling official Vicki Stogdill reads out vote tallies at a precinct caucus at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank
Iowa caucus goers gather at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Imore
Iowa caucus goers gather at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus nightmore
Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus night rally of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Michele Bachmann greets caucus goers on Caucus night in the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Normore
Michele Bachmann greets caucus goers on Caucus night in the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul sets up the stage at the site of more
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul sets up the stage at the site of his Iowa Caucus rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sylvia Meyers (L) and Julie Hyland wait for their precinct caucus to start at Hoover High School in Des Moimore
Sylvia Meyers (L) and Julie Hyland wait for their precinct caucus to start at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank
Yard signs promoting Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry sign (R) and presidmore
Yard signs promoting Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry sign (R) and presidential candidate Ron Paul are seen in downtown Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, on the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich with his wife Callista (R) more
Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich with his wife Callista (R) leave the UNI Dome at the University of Northern Iowa after addressing Iowa caucus goers and asking them to vote for him on Caucus night in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (L) and Kate Paul (2nd L) prepare for the arrival of voters at Smore
Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (L) and Kate Paul (2nd L) prepare for the arrival of voters at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Caucus goers fill in their registration papers as they sign in for the 2012 Iowa Caucus at the UNI Dome on more
Caucus goers fill in their registration papers as they sign in for the 2012 Iowa Caucus at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry delivers his stump speech to the employemore
Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry delivers his stump speech to the employees of Nationwide/Allied Insurance in their building in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Dudley Winn of Lubbock, Texas poses as he comes out to support Republican presidential candidate and Governmore
Dudley Winn of Lubbock, Texas poses as he comes out to support Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry during the caucus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel in Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with membermore
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul holds a U.S. flag at a campamore
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul holds a U.S. flag at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Michele Bachmann arrives with her daughters Elisa Bachmann (L) and Caroline Bachmann to campaign at the "Romore
Michele Bachmann arrives with her daughters Elisa Bachmann (L) and Caroline Bachmann to campaign at the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUmore
Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Vamore
Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Newt Gingrich takes questions from voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jmore
Newt Gingrich takes questions from voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais more
Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ron Paul leaves a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ron Paul leaves a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Perry holds his wife Anita's hand as she is introduced by Robert Haus at the West Des Moines Sheraton more
Rick Perry holds his wife Anita's hand as she is introduced by Robert Haus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
A woman opens the door for Ron Paul as he prepares to leave a holding room to speak at the at a campaign stmore
A woman opens the door for Ron Paul as he prepares to leave a holding room to speak at the at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Perry gives Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal a high five during his speech in West Des Moines at the Shmore
Rick Perry gives Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal a high five during his speech in West Des Moines at the Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
A Newt Gingrich supporter holds two postcards of the candidate while listening to him speak at Elly's Tea amore
A Newt Gingrich supporter holds two postcards of the candidate while listening to him speak at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rick Santorum is surrounded by the media after a campaign stop in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rimore
Rick Santorum is surrounded by the media after a campaign stop in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters for Ron Paul hold campaign signs and the American flag in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTmore
Supporters for Ron Paul hold campaign signs and the American flag in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott