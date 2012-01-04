版本:
Iowa decides

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (L) celebrates with his wife Karen Garver Santorum as they hear Iowa Caucus voting results during a private backstage party at a caucus rally in Johnston, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (L) celebrates with his wife Karen Garver Santorum as they hear Iowa Caucus voting results during a private backstage party at a caucus rally in Johnston, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul reacts to the cheers of the crowd with his son, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (C) and his wife Carol (L) at his 2012 Iowa Caucus night rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul reacts to the cheers of the crowd with his son, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (C) and his wife Carol (L) at his 2012 Iowa Caucus night rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry stands with supporters at his Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais</p>

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry stands with supporters at his Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>William Temple waits for Republican presidential candidate Congresswoman Michele Bachmann at her Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank</p>

William Temple waits for Republican presidential candidate Congresswoman Michele Bachmann at her Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank

<p>Senator Rick Santorum looks at Iowa Caucus voting results with aides and staff during a private backstage party in a meeting room at his rally site in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Senator Rick Santorum looks at Iowa Caucus voting results with aides and staff during a private backstage party in a meeting room at his rally site in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter screen reads "Thank You, Iowa!" before he comes out to his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter screen reads "Thank You, Iowa!" before he comes out to his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry puts his hands to his face before speaking to the West Des Moines Caucuses at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa, January 3, 2012. The woman at right is unidentified. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry puts his hands to his face before speaking to the West Des Moines Caucuses at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa, January 3, 2012. The woman at right is unidentified. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann places signs in support of Bachmann outside the 2012 Iowa Caucus site at Walnut Hills Elementary school in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann places signs in support of Bachmann outside the 2012 Iowa Caucus site at Walnut Hills Elementary school in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>A woman walks away after registering with Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (2nd L) and Kate Paul as another voter signs in at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

A woman walks away after registering with Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (2nd L) and Kate Paul as another voter signs in at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Polling official Vicki Stogdill reads out vote tallies at a precinct caucus at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank </p>

Polling official Vicki Stogdill reads out vote tallies at a precinct caucus at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank

<p>Iowa caucus goers gather at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Iowa caucus goers gather at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus night rally of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus night rally of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Michele Bachmann greets caucus goers on Caucus night in the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Michele Bachmann greets caucus goers on Caucus night in the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul sets up the stage at the site of his Iowa Caucus rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul sets up the stage at the site of his Iowa Caucus rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Sylvia Meyers (L) and Julie Hyland wait for their precinct caucus to start at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank </p>

Sylvia Meyers (L) and Julie Hyland wait for their precinct caucus to start at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank

<p>Yard signs promoting Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry sign (R) and presidential candidate Ron Paul are seen in downtown Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, on the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Yard signs promoting Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry sign (R) and presidential candidate Ron Paul are seen in downtown Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, on the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich with his wife Callista (R) leave the UNI Dome at the University of Northern Iowa after addressing Iowa caucus goers and asking them to vote for him on Caucus night in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich with his wife Callista (R) leave the UNI Dome at the University of Northern Iowa after addressing Iowa caucus goers and asking them to vote for him on Caucus night in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (L) and Kate Paul (2nd L) prepare for the arrival of voters at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (L) and Kate Paul (2nd L) prepare for the arrival of voters at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Caucus goers fill in their registration papers as they sign in for the 2012 Iowa Caucus at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Caucus goers fill in their registration papers as they sign in for the 2012 Iowa Caucus at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry delivers his stump speech to the employees of Nationwide/Allied Insurance in their building in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry delivers his stump speech to the employees of Nationwide/Allied Insurance in their building in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Dudley Winn of Lubbock, Texas poses as he comes out to support Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry during the caucus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel in Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Dudley Winn of Lubbock, Texas poses as he comes out to support Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry during the caucus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel in Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul holds a U.S. flag at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul holds a U.S. flag at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Michele Bachmann arrives with her daughters Elisa Bachmann (L) and Caroline Bachmann to campaign at the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Michele Bachmann arrives with her daughters Elisa Bachmann (L) and Caroline Bachmann to campaign at the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Newt Gingrich takes questions from voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Newt Gingrich takes questions from voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Ron Paul leaves a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Ron Paul leaves a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Rick Perry holds his wife Anita's hand as she is introduced by Robert Haus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Rick Perry holds his wife Anita's hand as she is introduced by Robert Haus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>A woman opens the door for Ron Paul as he prepares to leave a holding room to speak at the at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A woman opens the door for Ron Paul as he prepares to leave a holding room to speak at the at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Rick Perry gives Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal a high five during his speech in West Des Moines at the Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Rick Perry gives Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal a high five during his speech in West Des Moines at the Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>A Newt Gingrich supporter holds two postcards of the candidate while listening to him speak at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

A Newt Gingrich supporter holds two postcards of the candidate while listening to him speak at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Rick Santorum is surrounded by the media after a campaign stop in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Rick Santorum is surrounded by the media after a campaign stop in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Supporters for Ron Paul hold campaign signs and the American flag in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Supporters for Ron Paul hold campaign signs and the American flag in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

