版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 5日 星期四 23:20 BJT

Deadly landslide in Philippines

<p>Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town more

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 15
<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine islamore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 15
<p>Bodies recovered from the site of a landslide are seen in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Bodies recovered from the site of a landslide are seen in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southermore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Bodies recovered from the site of a landslide are seen in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 15
<p>Residents watch as rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Residents watch as rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Residents watch as rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

Close
4 / 15
<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine islamore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 15
<p>A portion of a landslide area next to a mining entrance is seen in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM</p>

A portion of a landslide area next to a mining entrance is seen in Pantukan town on the southern Philippinemore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

A portion of a landslide area next to a mining entrance is seen in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM

Close
6 / 15
<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims near a destroyed shanty in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims near a destroyed shanty in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the more

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Rescuers search for landslide victims near a destroyed shanty in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

Close
7 / 15
<p>A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippinemore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

Close
8 / 15
<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine islamore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

Close
9 / 15
<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine islamore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

Close
10 / 15
<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine islamore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

Close
11 / 15
<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine islamore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

Close
12 / 15
<p>A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippinemore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

Close
13 / 15
<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine islamore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

Close
14 / 15
<p>Rescuers look for victims of a landslide in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM</p>

Rescuers look for victims of a landslide in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, Jamore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Rescuers look for victims of a landslide in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Photo focus: Politicians

Photo focus: Politicians

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐