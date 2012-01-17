版本:
Dakar Rally

<p>Spain's Nani Roma and co-pilot Michel Perin of France drive their Mini Monster during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Spain's Nani Roma and co-pilot Michel Perin of France drive their Mini Monster during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

<p>France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Mini's Nani Roma of Spain and co-pilot Michel Perin of France celebrate their second place in the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Mini's Nani Roma of Spain and co-pilot Michel Perin of France celebrate their second place in the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

<p>France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool</p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

<p>A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

<p>France Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

France Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala, Argentina January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala, Argentina January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Yamaha quad pilots France Camelia Liparoti and Italy's Roberto Tonetti compete during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Yamaha quad pilots France Camelia Liparoti and Italy's Roberto Tonetti compete during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A vehicle races past South Africa's Alfie Cox and co-pilot Germany's Jurgen Schroeder burning Volvo during the first stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Mar Del Plata to Santa Rosa de la Pampa January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

A vehicle races past South Africa's Alfie Cox and co-pilot Germany's Jurgen Schroeder burning Volvo during the first stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Mar Del Plata to Santa Rosa de la Pampa January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

<p>Netherland's Erik van Loon and co-pilot Harmen Scholtalbers push their stucked Mitsubishi during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Netherland's Erik van Loon and co-pilot Harmen Scholtalbers push their stucked Mitsubishi during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Argentina's Eduardo Alan falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Argentina's Eduardo Alan falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Spain's Rosa Romero Font rides her KTM during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Spain's Rosa Romero Font rides her KTM during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Mini's Stephane Peterhansel of France with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala as copilot cross the podium after winning the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Mini's Stephane Peterhansel of France with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala as copilot cross the podium after winning the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Spain's Marc Coma (R) and France's Cyril Despres ride their KTM during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Spain's Marc Coma (R) and France's Cyril Despres ride their KTM during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Italy's Claudio Pederzoli falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Italy's Claudio Pederzoli falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

<p>Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

<p>Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>U.S. Robby Gordon and co-pilot Johnny Campbell drive their Hummer during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

U.S. Robby Gordon and co-pilot Johnny Campbell drive their Hummer during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz drive their Toyota during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz drive their Toyota during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain, driving their Hummer, overtake Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany in their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain, driving their Hummer, overtake Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany in their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

<p>Netherland's Gerard DeRooy, co-pilots Belgium's Tom Colsoul and Netherland's Darek Rodewald drive their Iveco truck during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Netherland's Gerard DeRooy, co-pilots Belgium's Tom Colsoul and Netherland's Darek Rodewald drive their Iveco truck during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 1月 17日 星期二

Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

