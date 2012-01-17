Dakar Rally
Spain's Nani Roma and co-pilot Michel Perin of France drive their Mini Monster during the 10th stage of themore
Spain's Nani Roma and co-pilot Michel Perin of France drive their Mini Monster during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American editionmore
France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Mini's Nani Roma of Spain and co-pilot Michel Perin of France celebrate their second place in the fourth Somore
Mini's Nani Roma of Spain and co-pilot Michel Perin of France celebrate their second place in the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Ramore
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the eight stagmore
France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Armore
A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool
France Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition ofmore
France Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany drive their Mini Monster during the fifth more
Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala, Argentina January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Yamaha quad pilots France Camelia Liparoti and Italy's Roberto Tonetti compete during the 11th stage of themore
Yamaha quad pilots France Camelia Liparoti and Italy's Roberto Tonetti compete during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A vehicle races past South Africa's Alfie Cox and co-pilot Germany's Jurgen Schroeder burning Volvo during more
A vehicle races past South Africa's Alfie Cox and co-pilot Germany's Jurgen Schroeder burning Volvo during the first stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Mar Del Plata to Santa Rosa de la Pampa January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany'smore
Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Armore
A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool
Netherland's Erik van Loon and co-pilot Harmen Scholtalbers push their stucked Mitsubishi during the seventmore
Netherland's Erik van Loon and co-pilot Harmen Scholtalbers push their stucked Mitsubishi during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Argentina's Eduardo Alan falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition omore
Argentina's Eduardo Alan falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Spain's Rosa Romero Font rides her KTM during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the more
Spain's Rosa Romero Font rides her KTM during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Mini's Stephane Peterhansel of France with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala as copilot cross the podium afmore
Mini's Stephane Peterhansel of France with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala as copilot cross the podium after winning the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Spain's Marc Coma (R) and France's Cyril Despres ride their KTM during the seventh stage of the fourth Soutmore
Spain's Marc Coma (R) and France's Cyril Despres ride their KTM during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Italy's Claudio Pederzoli falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition more
Italy's Claudio Pederzoli falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition omore
Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dmore
Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Ralmore
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth smore
Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stagmore
France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition ofmore
Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
U.S. Robby Gordon and co-pilot Johnny Campbell drive their Hummer during the second stage of the fourth Soumore
U.S. Robby Gordon and co-pilot Johnny Campbell drive their Hummer during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz drive their Toyota during the 11th more
South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz drive their Toyota during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain, driving their Hummer, overtake Russia's Lmore
Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain, driving their Hummer, overtake Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany in their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the more
Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool
Netherland's Gerard DeRooy, co-pilots Belgium's Tom Colsoul and Netherland's Darek Rodewald drive their Ivemore
Netherland's Gerard DeRooy, co-pilots Belgium's Tom Colsoul and Netherland's Darek Rodewald drive their Iveco truck during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth smore
Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
下一个
Weekly sports highlights
Our best sports photos from the past week.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.