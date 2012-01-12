版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 07:15 BJT

Highlights from CES 2012

<p>Visitors, Soham Sheth (C) of San Diego and Vladimir Vasilev (R) of Russia, look over Nokia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Visitors, Soham Sheth (C) of San Diego and Vladimir Vasilev (R) of Russia, look over Nokia smartphones durimore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Visitors, Soham Sheth (C) of San Diego and Vladimir Vasilev (R) of Russia, look over Nokia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 38
<p>A Tagg - The Pet Tracker GPS pet collar is displayed at the Qualcomm booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The collar uses GPS to track a pet's location and can send messages over a cell network if the pet stray from a pre-determined area, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

A Tagg - The Pet Tracker GPS pet collar is displayed at the Qualcomm booth during the 2012 International Comore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A Tagg - The Pet Tracker GPS pet collar is displayed at the Qualcomm booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The collar uses GPS to track a pet's location and can send messages over a cell network if the pet stray from a pre-determined area, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 38
<p>Damien Check (C) shows off a Tromm Styler clothes manager at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. The closet uses steam to sterilize and remove odors and wrinkles from clothing. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Damien Check (C) shows off a Tromm Styler clothes manager at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 Intermore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Damien Check (C) shows off a Tromm Styler clothes manager at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. The closet uses steam to sterilize and remove odors and wrinkles from clothing. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
3 / 38
<p>A HP Envy 14 Spectre ultrabook is displayed at the Intel booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. CES, the world's largest consumer technology tradeshow, runs through January 13. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

A HP Envy 14 Spectre ultrabook is displayed at the Intel booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A HP Envy 14 Spectre ultrabook is displayed at the Intel booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. CES, the world's largest consumer technology tradeshow, runs through January 13. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 38
<p>A man checks his messages on his smartphone at the Microsoft booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

A man checks his messages on his smartphone at the Microsoft booth during the 2012 International Consumer Emore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A man checks his messages on his smartphone at the Microsoft booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
5 / 38
<p>A Tobii Technology representative demonstrates what the Swedish company says is the world's first first eye-controlled laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Now testing, the device allows the user to completely control his computer just with eye movements and is expected to be available for professional applications in two years with consumer applications to follow. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Tobii Technology representative demonstrates what the Swedish company says is the world's first first eyemore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A Tobii Technology representative demonstrates what the Swedish company says is the world's first first eye-controlled laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Now testing, the device allows the user to completely control his computer just with eye movements and is expected to be available for professional applications in two years with consumer applications to follow. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 38
<p>A Panasonic prototype photo and video communicator is displayed during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The device connects to the Internet over a Wi-Fi connection. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

A Panasonic prototype photo and video communicator is displayed during the 2012 International Consumer Elecmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A Panasonic prototype photo and video communicator is displayed during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The device connects to the Internet over a Wi-Fi connection. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
7 / 38
<p>Visitors navigate an aisle on the trade show floor during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Visitors navigate an aisle on the trade show floor during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Visitors navigate an aisle on the trade show floor during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
8 / 38
<p>A show-goer tries out a Samsung prototype Internet-enabled refrigerator with a 10.2 inch screen during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The refrigerator, which connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi, has a variety of Apps including a grocery inventory manager and a Twitter feed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

A show-goer tries out a Samsung prototype Internet-enabled refrigerator with a 10.2 inch screen during the more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A show-goer tries out a Samsung prototype Internet-enabled refrigerator with a 10.2 inch screen during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The refrigerator, which connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi, has a variety of Apps including a grocery inventory manager and a Twitter feed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 38
<p>Hans Vestberg, president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, holds a ST-Ericsson 4G LTE chip during his keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Hans Vestberg, president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, holds a ST-Ericsson 4G LTE chip during more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Hans Vestberg, president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, holds a ST-Ericsson 4G LTE chip during his keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
10 / 38
<p>Hans Vestberg (L), president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, is joined by Mike White, president of Maersk Line Inc, during a keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. Vestberg announced a collaboration with Maersk Line, the world's largest shipping company, that will create the world's largest floating network. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Hans Vestberg (L), president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, is joined by Mike White, president more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Hans Vestberg (L), president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, is joined by Mike White, president of Maersk Line Inc, during a keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. Vestberg announced a collaboration with Maersk Line, the world's largest shipping company, that will create the world's largest floating network. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 38
<p>A man looks over the collection of laptops running the Windows operating system at the Microsoft booth on the opening day of the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. Microsoft announced earlier this is the last year they will have a booth at the show. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A man looks over the collection of laptops running the Windows operating system at the Microsoft booth on tmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A man looks over the collection of laptops running the Windows operating system at the Microsoft booth on the opening day of the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. Microsoft announced earlier this is the last year they will have a booth at the show. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 38
<p>An artist (L) creates a caricature of a visitor (R) on a Samsung Galaxy Note device in his hands on the opening day of the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. The Note is the first phone to go over the 5-inch screen size, coming in at 5.3 inches. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

An artist (L) creates a caricature of a visitor (R) on a Samsung Galaxy Note device in his hands on the opemore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

An artist (L) creates a caricature of a visitor (R) on a Samsung Galaxy Note device in his hands on the opening day of the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. The Note is the first phone to go over the 5-inch screen size, coming in at 5.3 inches. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 38
<p>A showgoer uses the Leonardo 3D interactive device to design a sculpture at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Wearing 3D glasses and using a 3D "mouse" called a bird the user can create objects in virtual reality. Available now, the cost ranges from $1,000 to $1,300. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A showgoer uses the Leonardo 3D interactive device to design a sculpture at the Consumer Electronics Show imore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A showgoer uses the Leonardo 3D interactive device to design a sculpture at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Wearing 3D glasses and using a 3D "mouse" called a bird the user can create objects in virtual reality. Available now, the cost ranges from $1,000 to $1,300. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 38
<p>Recording artist Will.i.am holds his Intel-powered ultrabook like a boom box as he leaves Paul Otellini, president and CEO of Intel Corporation, during Otellini's keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 2012. Will.i.am is involved in an ultrabook creative campaign in which he tours 12 cities, creates 12 songs, and engages in 12 philanthropic ventures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Recording artist Will.i.am holds his Intel-powered ultrabook like a boom box as he leaves Paul Otellini, prmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Recording artist Will.i.am holds his Intel-powered ultrabook like a boom box as he leaves Paul Otellini, president and CEO of Intel Corporation, during Otellini's keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 2012. Will.i.am is involved in an ultrabook creative campaign in which he tours 12 cities, creates 12 songs, and engages in 12 philanthropic ventures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 38
<p>Members of the Jabbawockeez hip-hop dance crew perform before a keynote address by Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Members of the Jabbawockeez hip-hop dance crew perform before a keynote address by Paul E. Jacobs, chairmanmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Members of the Jabbawockeez hip-hop dance crew perform before a keynote address by Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 38
<p>The Huawei Ascend P1 S is shown at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Huawei claims it is the world's thinnest smartphone at 6.68mm and will be available later this year. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

The Huawei Ascend P1 S is shown at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Huawei claimore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

The Huawei Ascend P1 S is shown at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Huawei claims it is the world's thinnest smartphone at 6.68mm and will be available later this year. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 38
<p>Showgoers look at a prototype Sony Vaio laptop during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Showgoers look at a prototype Sony Vaio laptop during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CESmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Showgoers look at a prototype Sony Vaio laptop during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 38
<p>Models pose with Nikon digital cameras during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Models pose with Nikon digital cameras during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Lasmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Models pose with Nikon digital cameras during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
19 / 38
<p>Showgoers look over Sony Experia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. The PlayStation-certified phones will be available in the second quarter of 2012, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Showgoers look over Sony Experia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Showgoers look over Sony Experia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. The PlayStation-certified phones will be available in the second quarter of 2012, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
20 / 38
<p>Attendees jam the halls on the opening day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. Some 140,000 are expected to attend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Attendees jam the halls on the opening day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Attendees jam the halls on the opening day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. Some 140,000 are expected to attend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
21 / 38
<p>Journalists take photos of a Panasonic Toughpad after a Panasonic news conference for the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Journalists take photos of a Panasonic Toughpad after a Panasonic news conference for the 2012 Internationamore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Journalists take photos of a Panasonic Toughpad after a Panasonic news conference for the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
22 / 38
<p>Peng Kemei of China plays a 3D game with motion-sensing technology at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Peng Kemei of China plays a 3D game with motion-sensing technology at the LG Electronics booth during the 2more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Peng Kemei of China plays a 3D game with motion-sensing technology at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
23 / 38
<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) talks to television host Ryan Seacrest during the opening Microsoft keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) talks to television host Ryan Seacrest during the opening Microsoft keynotemore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) talks to television host Ryan Seacrest during the opening Microsoft keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
24 / 38
<p>Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG, delivers his keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show with the new CL model in the background in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG, delivers his keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show with the nmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG, delivers his keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show with the new CL model in the background in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
25 / 38
<p>Showgoers look over the Samsung Galaxy Note phone/tablet during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Showgoers look over the Samsung Galaxy Note phone/tablet during the 2012 International Consumer Electronicsmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Showgoers look over the Samsung Galaxy Note phone/tablet during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
26 / 38
<p>Super thin 55-inch OLED televisions are displayed at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Super thin 55-inch OLED televisions are displayed at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2012 Internatmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Super thin 55-inch OLED televisions are displayed at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
27 / 38
<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
28 / 38
<p>A kangaroo character poses at the DISH news conference to promote the company's new whole home HD DVR called the "Hopper" at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A kangaroo character poses at the DISH news conference to promote the company's new whole home HD DVR callemore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A kangaroo character poses at the DISH news conference to promote the company's new whole home HD DVR called the "Hopper" at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
29 / 38
<p>Journalists and bloggers wait in line to get into a Nokia press event unveiling the Nokia Lumia 900 smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. The Lumia 900 is the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device and will be offered on AT&amp;T's network. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Journalists and bloggers wait in line to get into a Nokia press event unveiling the Nokia Lumia 900 smartphmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Journalists and bloggers wait in line to get into a Nokia press event unveiling the Nokia Lumia 900 smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. The Lumia 900 is the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device and will be offered on AT&T's network. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
30 / 38
<p>Nokia Senior Vice President of Program and Product Management Kevin Shields (R) takes a video of himself with a photo of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a press event introducing the Nokia Lumia 900 smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Nokia Senior Vice President of Program and Product Management Kevin Shields (R) takes a video of himself wimore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Nokia Senior Vice President of Program and Product Management Kevin Shields (R) takes a video of himself with a photo of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a press event introducing the Nokia Lumia 900 smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
31 / 38
<p>A worker on a lift aligns TVs and mirrors preparing the Samsung booth at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. The world's biggest technology trade show will feature razor-thin laptops, powerful new smartphones and fancy flat-screen TVs, but talk in the cavernous halls of the CES may focus on whether the show itself has a long-term future. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A worker on a lift aligns TVs and mirrors preparing the Samsung booth at the Consumer Electronics Show openmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A worker on a lift aligns TVs and mirrors preparing the Samsung booth at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. The world's biggest technology trade show will feature razor-thin laptops, powerful new smartphones and fancy flat-screen TVs, but talk in the cavernous halls of the CES may focus on whether the show itself has a long-term future. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
32 / 38
<p>Rohan Marley, son of the late reggae singer Bob Marley, demonstrates the The House of Marley company's $349.99 Bag of Rhythm portable audio system for the iPhone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening event in Las Vegas January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Rohan Marley, son of the late reggae singer Bob Marley, demonstrates the The House of Marley company's $349more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Rohan Marley, son of the late reggae singer Bob Marley, demonstrates the The House of Marley company's $349.99 Bag of Rhythm portable audio system for the iPhone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening event in Las Vegas January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
33 / 38
<p>Eers, custom-fitted earphones, are displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Eers, custom-fitted earphones, are displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 Intemore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Eers, custom-fitted earphones, are displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
34 / 38
<p>Workers prepare the booth for 'dish' at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Workers prepare the booth for 'dish' at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012.more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Workers prepare the booth for 'dish' at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
35 / 38
<p>A Kivic One is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. The new device, available in March, streams video from a smart phone to other devices, like a vehicle video player. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

A Kivic One is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Emore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

A Kivic One is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. The new device, available in March, streams video from a smart phone to other devices, like a vehicle video player. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
36 / 38
<p>Wendy Mittelstadt, product manager for Ion, poses with the company's Guitar Apprentice guitar controller for the iPad at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opening event in Las Vegas January 8, 2012. The guitar holds an iPad in its shell which runs the software for the device. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wendy Mittelstadt, product manager for Ion, poses with the company's Guitar Apprentice guitar controller fomore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Wendy Mittelstadt, product manager for Ion, poses with the company's Guitar Apprentice guitar controller for the iPad at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opening event in Las Vegas January 8, 2012. The guitar holds an iPad in its shell which runs the software for the device. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
37 / 38
<p>An iProdock for iPhones by iBolt is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. The new model, which can dock iPhones with any aftermarket case, should be available in February. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

An iProdock for iPhones by iBolt is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 Intmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

An iProdock for iPhones by iBolt is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. The new model, which can dock iPhones with any aftermarket case, should be available in February. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
38 / 38
重播
下一图片集
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐