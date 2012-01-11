版本:
New Hampshire decides

2012年 1月 11日

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Romney supporters cheer as a TV network declares former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney the winner as polls close at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Romney supporters cheer as a TV network declares former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney the winner as polls close at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters as his wife Ann waves after he spoke at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters as his wife Ann waves after he spoke at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Supporters watch primary results before Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich attends a primary night party in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Supporters watch primary results before Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich attends a primary night party in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul and his wife Carol acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul and his wife Carol acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul addresses his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul addresses his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A young supporter of Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul celebrates at Paul's New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A young supporter of Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul celebrates at Paul's New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Congressman Ron Paul speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Congressman Ron Paul speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman hold up signs bearing his name at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman hold up signs bearing his name at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman and wife Mary Kaye acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman and wife Mary Kaye acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (2nd L) and his wife Callista (3rd L) visit a polling place in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (2nd L) and his wife Callista (3rd L) visit a polling place in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A voter checks her ballot in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A voter checks her ballot in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters enter Loudon Town Hall to cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters enter Loudon Town Hall to cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters line up before the polls open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters line up before the polls open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A girl (L) tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A girl (L) tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Yvette Bilodeau carries the New Hampshire state flag into the Errol Town Hall where voters will cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Yvette Bilodeau carries the New Hampshire state flag into the Errol Town Hall where voters will cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A supporter of Mitt Romney chants outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A supporter of Mitt Romney chants outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A voter enters a voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A voter enters a voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Poll worker Ruth Anne Fuller waits for voters to arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Poll worker Ruth Anne Fuller waits for voters to arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A voter walks to vote in the New Hampshire presidential primary election before sunrise at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A voter walks to vote in the New Hampshire presidential primary election before sunrise at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the first in the nation's presidential primary at the Tuck Gymnasium in Exeter, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the first in the nation's presidential primary at the Tuck Gymnasium in Exeter, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Jon Huntsman makes his way through the media as he leaves a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Jon Huntsman makes his way through the media as he leaves a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Rebecca Stuart walks with her children after voting at Loudon Town Hall in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Rebecca Stuart walks with her children after voting at Loudon Town Hall in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Donna Kaye Erwin tallies the town's voting results in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Donna Kaye Erwin tallies the town's voting results in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A voter feeds his paper ballot into a voting machine for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at the St James United Methodist Church in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A voter feeds his paper ballot into a voting machine for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at the St James United Methodist Church in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Cheryl Lord (L) and Yvette Bilodeau (R) hang up a sign to denote their polling place at Errol Town Hall, where voters can partake in the presidential primary, in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Cheryl Lord (L) and Yvette Bilodeau (R) hang up a sign to denote their polling place at Errol Town Hall, where voters can partake in the presidential primary, in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Election volunteers await voters just after the polls opened at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Election volunteers await voters just after the polls opened at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Poll workers are sworn in while waiting for voters arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Poll workers are sworn in while waiting for voters arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Seven-year-old Daniel Sleeper keeps himself occupied while a voter delivers his ballot in the New Hampshire primary in the polling station at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Seven-year-old Daniel Sleeper keeps himself occupied while a voter delivers his ballot in the New Hampshire primary in the polling station at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters arrive before sunrise to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters arrive before sunrise to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters enter the voting booth in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Voters enter the voting booth in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

People register to vote at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

People register to vote at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A woman leaves the voting booth after casting her ballot in the New Hampshire primary at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A woman leaves the voting booth after casting her ballot in the New Hampshire primary at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

