版本:
中国

Ten years of Guantanamo

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A file photo shows detainees sitting in a holding area watched by military police at Camp X-Ray inside Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during their processing into the temporary detention facility on January 11, 2002.REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense/Petty Officer 1st class Shane T. McCoy/Handout

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A file photo shows detainees sitting in a holding area watched by military police at Camp X-Ray inside Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during their processing into the temporary detention facility on January 11, 2002.REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense/Petty Officer 1st class Shane T. McCoy/Handout

Close
1 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Another plane load of Taliban and al Qaeda prisoners arrive January 17, 2002 at the U.S. Naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Another plane load of Taliban and al Qaeda prisoners arrive January 17, 2002 at the U.S. Naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Close
2 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Military Police at camp X-Ray on the Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, bring a detainee to an interrogation room, February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Marc Serota

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Military Police at camp X-Ray on the Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, bring a detainee to an interrogation room, February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Close
3 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Marine Corps Security Force troops relax as they ride back to their quarters aboard a ferry after guarding the fenceline at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba May 2, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Marine Corps Security Force troops relax as they ride back to their quarters aboard a ferry after guarding the fenceline at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba May 2, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
4 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

U.S. Army sentries guard the perimeter of Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 2, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

U.S. Army sentries guard the perimeter of Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 2, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
5 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Items which are given to Afghan detainees are displayed at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba May 1, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Items which are given to Afghan detainees are displayed at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba May 1, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
6 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Amnesty International protestors demonstrate near Downing Street, London, over conditions for "enemy combatants" at the U.S. military detention centre in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during Tony Blair's meeting with George Bush November 20, 2003. REUTERS/ David Bebber

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Amnesty International protestors demonstrate near Downing Street, London, over conditions for "enemy combatants" at the U.S. military detention centre in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during Tony Blair's meeting with George Bush November 20, 2003. REUTERS/ David Bebber

Close
7 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A frame grab taken from undated video footage, released by the U.S. Department of Defence February 5, 2004, shows a minimum security detainee sitting on a cot bed reading a copy of the Koran inside the military detention facility at the U.S naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. REUTERS/DOD Handout

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A frame grab taken from undated video footage, released by the U.S. Department of Defence February 5, 2004, shows a minimum security detainee sitting on a cot bed reading a copy of the Koran inside the military detention facility at the U.S naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. REUTERS/DOD Handout

Close
8 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A frame grab taken from undated video footage, released by the U.S. Department of Defence February 5, 2004, shows a U.S soldier patrolling a maximum security area at the military detention facility at the U.S naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. REUTERS/DOD Handout

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A frame grab taken from undated video footage, released by the U.S. Department of Defence February 5, 2004, shows a U.S soldier patrolling a maximum security area at the military detention facility at the U.S naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. REUTERS/DOD Handout

Close
9 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Bakhtar Gul, the father of Khiali Gul who is currently incarcerated at Guantanamo Bay, holds a photograph of him at his home in Yaqubi, Afghanistan on May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Bakhtar Gul, the father of Khiali Gul who is currently incarcerated at Guantanamo Bay, holds a photograph of him at his home in Yaqubi, Afghanistan on May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Afghan prisoner Fida Mohammad waves from an ICRC bus after leaving a Kabul prison following his release from the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba March 16, 2004. Twenty-three Afghans held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba for up to two-and-a-half years were released in Kabul and complained of ill-treatment by their American captors. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Afghan prisoner Fida Mohammad waves from an ICRC bus after leaving a Kabul prison following his release from the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba March 16, 2004. Twenty-three Afghans held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba for up to two-and-a-half years were released in Kabul and complained of ill-treatment by their American captors. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
11 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Detainees at Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba exercise in Camp 3, July 28, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Detainees at Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba exercise in Camp 3, July 28, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
12 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

An interrogation room is shown where detainees are interviewed at Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 28, 2004. On the floor in the center of the room is an eye bolt where detainees can be chained, if needed. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

An interrogation room is shown where detainees are interviewed at Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 28, 2004. On the floor in the center of the room is an eye bolt where detainees can be chained, if needed. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
13 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

U.S. troops pass a large iguana on a road outside Camp America, which houses guards for detainees at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 30, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

U.S. troops pass a large iguana on a road outside Camp America, which houses guards for detainees at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 30, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
14 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

U.S. Army Col. David McWilliams stands in the courtroom of the Commissions building at the Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/POOL

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

U.S. Army Col. David McWilliams stands in the courtroom of the Commissions building at the Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/POOL

Close
15 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Detainees walk in a courtyard at Camp Delta at Guantanamo Naval Base August 23, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Detainees walk in a courtyard at Camp Delta at Guantanamo Naval Base August 23, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

Close
16 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A U.S. Army soldier stands watch in a guard tower at Camp Delta at Guantanamo Naval Base August 23, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A U.S. Army soldier stands watch in a guard tower at Camp Delta at Guantanamo Naval Base August 23, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

Close
17 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

In this photo reviewed by US military officials, a guard opens a gate while in the background two detainees sit in a rest area behind fencing, within the grounds of Camp Delta 4 military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

In this photo reviewed by US military officials, a guard opens a gate while in the background two detainees sit in a rest area behind fencing, within the grounds of Camp Delta 4 military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Close
18 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

In this photo reviewed by US military officials, a detainee, whose name, nationality, and facial identification are not permitted, prays within the grounds of the Camp Delta 4 military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

In this photo reviewed by US military officials, a detainee, whose name, nationality, and facial identification are not permitted, prays within the grounds of the Camp Delta 4 military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Close
19 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a cell for a noncompliant detainee is pictured inside the maximum security prison at Camp 5 in the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base June 26, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a cell for a noncompliant detainee is pictured inside the maximum security prison at Camp 5 in the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base June 26, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Close
20 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Protesters supporting Australian Guantanamo detainee David Hicks, including former Guantanamo detainee Mamdouh Habib (R), march from Parliament House to the U.S. embassy in Canberra February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Protesters supporting Australian Guantanamo detainee David Hicks, including former Guantanamo detainee Mamdouh Habib (R), march from Parliament House to the U.S. embassy in Canberra February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A guard tower of Camp Delta is seen at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/Files

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

A guard tower of Camp Delta is seen at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/Files

Close
22 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Protestors dressed as Guantanamo Bay prisoners stand in front of the White House in Washington March 19, 2008 during a demonstration marking the fifth anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Protestors dressed as Guantanamo Bay prisoners stand in front of the White House in Washington March 19, 2008 during a demonstration marking the fifth anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
23 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

An image reviewed by the US military shows journalists inspecting the closed "Camp X-Ray" at US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, December 9, 2008. The camp was in operation from January 2002 to April 2002. Some 300 prisoners were housed there before it closed. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

An image reviewed by the US military shows journalists inspecting the closed "Camp X-Ray" at US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, December 9, 2008. The camp was in operation from January 2002 to April 2002. Some 300 prisoners were housed there before it closed. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Close
24 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

An image reviewed by the US military shows a guard tower at the closed "Camp X-Ray" at US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

An image reviewed by the US military shows a guard tower at the closed "Camp X-Ray" at US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Close
25 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Detainees sit together inside the Camp 6 detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Detainees sit together inside the Camp 6 detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Close
26 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

In this photo, reviewed by the U.S. military, a journalist walks past a row of tented sleeping quarters, at Camp Justice, the site of the U.S. war crimes tribunal compound, at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba, in the late hours of July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

In this photo, reviewed by the U.S. military, a journalist walks past a row of tented sleeping quarters, at Camp Justice, the site of the U.S. war crimes tribunal compound, at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba, in the late hours of July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Close
27 / 28
2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Members of the group "Witness Against Torture" dressed in orange prison jump suits protest against the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2012年 1月 11日 星期三

Members of the group "Witness Against Torture" dressed in orange prison jump suits protest against the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
28 / 28

Ten years of Guantanamo

Ten years of Guantanamo 分享
重新播放
下一个

War on pirates

War on pirates
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »