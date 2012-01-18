版本:
Scenes from South Carolina

<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum attends the BIPEC GOP Primary Candidates Forum in Columbia, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum attends the BIPEC GOP Primary Candidates Forum in Columbia, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican presidential candidate and Texas governor Rick Perry (2nd L) greets a man at the BIPEC GOP Primary Candidates Forum in Columbia, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican presidential candidate and Texas governor Rick Perry (2nd L) greets a man at the BIPEC GOP Primary Candidates Forum in Columbia, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum arrives as candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) and his wife Callista (2nd R) depart the BIPEC GOP Primary Candidates Forum in Columbia, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum arrives as candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) and his wife Callista (2nd R) depart the BIPEC GOP Primary Candidates Forum in Columbia, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Supporters listen to republican presidential candidate U.S. Representative Ron Paul during a town hall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Supporters listen to republican presidential candidate U.S. Representative Ron Paul during a town hall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (C) greets supporters during a townhall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (C) greets supporters during a townhall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Supporter Bobby Wilkinson sits with his children (L-R) Caleb, Levi, Cadence and Bobby as they listen to republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul during a townhall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Supporter Bobby Wilkinson sits with his children (L-R) Caleb, Levi, Cadence and Bobby as they listen to republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul during a townhall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum listens to a question from a member of the audience as he speaks to supporters at The Flight Deck restaurant in Lexington, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. The South Carolina Primary will be held on January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum listens to a question from a member of the audience as he speaks to supporters at The Flight Deck restaurant in Lexington, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. The South Carolina Primary will be held on January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry (2nd L) greets the staff at the The Drive-In Restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry (2nd L) greets the staff at the The Drive-In Restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum listen to his campaign speech during an event at The Flight Deck restaurant in Lexington, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. The South Carolina Primary will be held on January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum listen to his campaign speech during an event at The Flight Deck restaurant in Lexington, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. The South Carolina Primary will be held on January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum speaks to supporters at The Flight Deck restaurant in Lexington, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. The South Carolina Primary will be held on January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum speaks to supporters at The Flight Deck restaurant in Lexington, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. The South Carolina Primary will be held on January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry (C) sits down for lunch at The Drive-In Restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry (C) sits down for lunch at The Drive-In Restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul volunteers set up a portrait of Paul before a town hall meeting at the Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul volunteers set up a portrait of Paul before a town hall meeting at the Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum arrives to attend a campaign event aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriot's Point in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum arrives to attend a campaign event aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriot's Point in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich greets a supporter backstage after speaking to supporters at the Art Trails Gallery in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. The South Carolina Primary will be held on January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich greets a supporter backstage after speaking to supporters at the Art Trails Gallery in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. The South Carolina Primary will be held on January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich prepares to board his SUV after speaking to supporters at the Art Trails Gallery in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich prepares to board his SUV after speaking to supporters at the Art Trails Gallery in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul arrives for a news conference at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul arrives for a news conference at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has his tie adjusted backstage before speaking to supporters at the Art Trails Gallery in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has his tie adjusted backstage before speaking to supporters at the Art Trails Gallery in Florence, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate former Senator Rick Santorum waits backstage during a break in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Republican presidential candidate former Senator Rick Santorum waits backstage during a break in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Spectators watch a Republican presidential candidates debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Spectators watch a Republican presidential candidates debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidates participate in a debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Republican presidential candidates participate in a debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista Gingrich depart the South Carolina Tea Party Convention in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista Gingrich depart the South Carolina Tea Party Convention in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Rick Santorum speaks to the media during a campaign stop at the Lizard's Thicket restaurant in Columbia, South Carolina January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt </p>

Rick Santorum speaks to the media during a campaign stop at the Lizard's Thicket restaurant in Columbia, South Carolina January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

<p>Cadets from the Citadel, a South Carolina military college, work as volunteers on the phones for Rick Santorum at his campaign's Charleston headquarters in South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Cadets from the Citadel, a South Carolina military college, work as volunteers on the phones for Rick Santorum at his campaign's Charleston headquarters in South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Jon Huntsman announces the suspension of his 2012 presidential bid in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Jon Huntsman announces the suspension of his 2012 presidential bid in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Brothers Van and Dean Call watch Mitt Romney speak during a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina January 11, 2012. Dean's sign reads "Go Mitt Romney Mormons Rock" REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Brothers Van and Dean Call watch Mitt Romney speak during a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina January 11, 2012. Dean's sign reads "Go Mitt Romney Mormons Rock" REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Ron Paul attends a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Ron Paul attends a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista Gingrich attend a campaign event at Jones Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Columbia, South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista Gingrich attend a campaign event at Jones Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Columbia, South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Rick Perry bows his head to pray during the Faith and Freedom Prayer Breakfast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Rick Perry bows his head to pray during the Faith and Freedom Prayer Breakfast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Mitt Romney's campaign bus is seen on the tarmac at the airport in Columbia, South Carolina January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney's campaign bus is seen on the tarmac at the airport in Columbia, South Carolina January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Rick Santorum kisses his wife Karen after speaking during the Faith and Freedom Prayer Breakfast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Rick Santorum kisses his wife Karen after speaking during the Faith and Freedom Prayer Breakfast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>A woman eats clam chowder as media and supporters surround Rick Santorum at a campaign event at a restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A woman eats clam chowder as media and supporters surround Rick Santorum at a campaign event at a restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A supporter of Rick Santorum wears a campaign button featuring his picture and wearing his trademark vest, at Santorum's Charleston campaign headquarters in South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A supporter of Rick Santorum wears a campaign button featuring his picture and wearing his trademark vest, at Santorum's Charleston campaign headquarters in South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Rick Perry (R) talks with Novee Mitchell (C), 4, and her sister Cam Mitchell (L), 5, as they work on drawings in Ryan's Downtown Market and Deli Aiken, South Carolina January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Rick Perry (R) talks with Novee Mitchell (C), 4, and her sister Cam Mitchell (L), 5, as they work on drawings in Ryan's Downtown Market and Deli Aiken, South Carolina January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters during a rally in Greenville, South Carolina December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters during a rally in Greenville, South Carolina December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Supporter Mark Spivey uses his phone while waiting for Ron Paul to arrive for a campaign stop at Eagle Aviation in West Columbia, South Carolina January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Supporter Mark Spivey uses his phone while waiting for Ron Paul to arrive for a campaign stop at Eagle Aviation in West Columbia, South Carolina January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Rick Perry holds up a cup of coffee out the window of his car as he departs the Huckabee Forum 2, a televised event, in Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Rick Perry holds up a cup of coffee out the window of his car as he departs the Huckabee Forum 2, a televised event, in Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Rick Santorum attends a campaign event at a restaurant in Florence, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Rick Santorum attends a campaign event at a restaurant in Florence, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Elanie Magliacane has her picture taken in front of a sand sculpture of the presidential candidates before the Faith &amp; Freedom Coalition's presidential kick-off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Elanie Magliacane has her picture taken in front of a sand sculpture of the presidential candidates before the Faith & Freedom Coalition's presidential kick-off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Veterans are pictured on stage during an event with Mitt Romney in Hilton Head, South Carolina January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Veterans are pictured on stage during an event with Mitt Romney in Hilton Head, South Carolina January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

