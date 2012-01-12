After the storm
An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, Northmore
An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. At least 15 people were injured after possible tornadoes tore through parts of North Carolina Wednesday night, bringing down trees and ripping the roofs from buildings. Local media reports said dozens of homes were damaged and more than 1,000 people lost power in the storm. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Ronda lane surveys her home after it was damaged by a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina Janumore
Ronda lane surveys her home after it was damaged by a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, Nomore
An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Cmore
A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Momore
A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Roadmore
Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Samantha Owens (L) cleans up debris at her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tomore
Samantha Owens (L) cleans up debris at her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on more
A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was dmore
Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tormore
Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tornado on Rock Lane in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possiblemore
Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mmore
People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. Rmore
People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Pinmore
Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek