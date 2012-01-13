Photos of the week
An anti-government protester films with her iPad during an al-Wefaq rally in Sanabis, west of Manama January 12, 2012. Thousands of anti-government protesters participated in the rally shouting anti-government slogans demanding the downfall of the ruling family. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Firefighters aim coloured water at a target during the annual fire drill competition in Mumbai January 9, 2012. Firefighters in Mumbai took part in the annual competition to enhance their emergency response during fire incidents. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing January 13, 2012. According to the company, the training session consists of 20 women, mostly college graduates, who will undergo 8-10 months of training to develop sufficient skills to become security guards. The company will then offer the best trainee a chance to attend the International Security Academy in Israel. REUTERS/David Gray
A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a female violin student at the Kabul Music Academy January 7, 2012. In Afghanistan's sole music academy, students learn how to play traditional and western instruments as part of a government initiative to relieve the pains of decades of war through music. Despite a rich musical legacy, Afghanistan's melodic development has been severely disrupted by years of war and outright banned during the austere rule of the Taliban. At the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, orphans learn how to sing and play instruments alongside talented promising musicians who are selected on merit. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Relatives and friends of a two-year-old child and her grandmother who died in a landslide carry their coffins to a cemetery past houses destroyed by heavy rains, in the town of Sapucaia, 65 miles (104 km) northeast of Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. Thirteen bodies were found and another nine people still missing due to heavy rains since the New Year, according to the Civil Defense, as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff created a national task force to work towards preventing floods and landslides. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. About 150 people divided into groups and stripped to their underwear, as part of an annual social media-driven event held in several cities worldwide. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman speaks to supporters during a campaign event at Bean Towne Coffee House and Cafe in Hampstead, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michael Berenzweig plays a broken piano while waiting for his wife to prepare dinner in their camp, which is part of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. The community, which has existed in the forest for several years, has seen dozens of people taking shelter there during times of economic duress. Inhabitants are currently facing pressure from the township of Lakewood to dismantle the structures and leave. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People travel on an outdoor public escalator at Commune 13 in Medellin January 12, 2012. A huge 384 meters (1,260 ft) long outdoor escalator, divided into six sections, has been erected in one of the poorest districts of Colombia's second largest city to help the 12,000 residents there get around. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A woman prays during a protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol in Nigeria's capital Abuja, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An Iranian girl carries an anti-U.S. placard bearing an image of U.S. President Barack Obama during a funeral for Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan, who was killed in a bomb blast in Tehran on January 11, in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Actress Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) before he departs for a day trip to Chicago, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Security guards in the Apple Store look out of a window that was thrown by the crowd with eggs from the outside in the Beijing district of Sanlitun January 13, 2012. Apple Inc said on Friday it will stop selling its latest iPhone in its retail stores in Beijing and Shanghai to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The iPhone 4S, which went on sale early Friday, caused a near-riot in one of Apple's Beijing retail stores. REUTERS/David Gray
An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California January 11, 2012. The 57-acre campus, which formerly housed Sun Microsystems, features open work spaces for nearly 2,000 employees on the one million square foot campus, with room for expansion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A giant panda sits in a tree at a panda breeding center in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province January 11, 2012. The giant panda is among six young giant pandas which were bred in captivity and were released as a group of "pioneers" into an enclosed forest in Sichuan province. The release is the first step of a project aiming to help the endangered species to adapt to the wild environment and eventually survive in the wild, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
France's Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta, China, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool
A derelict cottage is seen at the side of the A9 near Blackford,Scotland January 10, 2012. British Prime Minister David Cameron said Scotland should hold an independence referendum as early as next year, clashing with the Scottish National Party (SNP) which wants more time to rally support for a break from the United Kingdom. Cameron, who opposes Scottish independence, said uncertainty about the 300-year-old union between England and its smaller northern neighbour was creating problems for business and harming investment. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair on January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Shuvo, 7, works at a metal workshop which makes propellers for ships at a shipbuilding yard next to Buriganga River in Dhaka January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
This new image, released by NASA January 10, 2012, shows the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy in infrared light as seen by the Herschel Space Observatory, a European Space Agency-led mission with NASA contributions, and NASA?s Spitzer Space Telescope. In the instruments' combined data, this nearby dwarf galaxy looks like a fiery, circular explosion. Rather than fire, however, those ribbons are actually giant ripples of dust spanning tens or hundreds of light-years. Significant fields of star formation are noticeable in the center, just left of center and at right. The brightest center-left region is called 30 Doradus, or the Tarantula Nebula, for its appearance in visible light. The colors in this image indicate temperatures in the dust that permeates the Cloud. Colder regions show where star formation is at its earliest stages or is shut off, while warm expanses point to new stars heating surrounding dust. The coolest areas and objects appear in red, corresponding to infrared light taken up by Herschel's Spectral and Photometric Imaging Receiver at 250 microns, or millionths of a meter. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/STScI/Handout