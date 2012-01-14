版本:
中国

Freedom from Myanmar's prisons

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Family members wave as political prisoners are released at Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. Myanmar freed at least 200 political prisoners on Friday in an amnesty that could embolden the opposition and put pressure on the West to lift sanctions as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Family members wave as political prisoners are released at Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. Myanmar freed at least 200 political prisoners on Friday in an amnesty that could embolden the opposition and put pressure on the West to lift sanctions as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
1 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Ko Ko Gyi, one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, is seen in a car as he arrives in Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Ko Ko Gyi, one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, is seen in a car as he arrives in Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

Close
2 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Ko Pyone Cho (C), one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, reunites with his family at Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Ko Pyone Cho (C), one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, reunites with his family at Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

Close
3 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Blogger Nay Phone Latt, released from Pa-an prison, feeds cake to his blogger friends from the Myanmar Blogger Society (MBS) to celebrate his release, at his home in Yangon January 14, 2012. Nay Phone Latt, arrested in January 2008, is a famous blogger and also a member of the National League for Democracy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Blogger Nay Phone Latt, released from Pa-an prison, feeds cake to his blogger friends from the Myanmar Blogger Society (MBS) to celebrate his release, at his home in Yangon January 14, 2012. Nay Phone Latt, arrested in January 2008, is a famous blogger and also a member of the National League for Democracy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
4 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A family member of a political prisoner awaits his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A family member of a political prisoner awaits his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
5 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A released political prisoner waves upon arrival at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A released political prisoner waves upon arrival at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Blogger Nay Phone Latt talks to reporters as his mother and his brother stand beside him after his release, in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Blogger Nay Phone Latt talks to reporters as his mother and his brother stand beside him after his release, in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt's grandmother (2nd L) kisses him as he reunites with his mother (R) and elder brother (L) in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt's grandmother (2nd L) kisses him as he reunites with his mother (R) and elder brother (L) in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Political prisoner Zaw Thet Htway, released from Taunggyi prison, smiles as he arrives in Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Political prisoner Zaw Thet Htway, released from Taunggyi prison, smiles as he arrives in Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
9 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
10 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Released political prisoners carry their bags after they are released at the gate of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Released political prisoners carry their bags after they are released at the gate of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
11 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A political prisoner (C) waves as he arrives at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A political prisoner (C) waves as he arrives at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
12 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt (C) hugs his brother in front of the Pa-an prison after his release, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt (C) hugs his brother in front of the Pa-an prison after his release, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
13 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Jimmy (2nd R), released from Taunggyi Prison, and his wife Nilar Thein (3rd R), released from Thar Yar Waddi Prison, carry their daughter as they arrive at the Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. Jimmy and Nilar are both activists from the 88 Generation Students Group. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Jimmy (2nd R), released from Taunggyi Prison, and his wife Nilar Thein (3rd R), released from Thar Yar Waddi Prison, carry their daughter as they arrive at the Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. Jimmy and Nilar are both activists from the 88 Generation Students Group. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
14 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Myanmar's former Prime Minister Khin Nyunt, who was once the powerful chief of military intelligence (MI), speaks after his release from house arrest in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Myanmar's former Prime Minister Khin Nyunt, who was once the powerful chief of military intelligence (MI), speaks after his release from house arrest in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

Close
15 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
16 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
17 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
18 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Family members of prisoners wait for them to come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

Family members of prisoners wait for them to come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 20
2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 1月 14日 星期六

A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
20 / 20

Freedom from Myanmar's prisons

Freedom from Myanmar's prisons 分享
重新播放
下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »