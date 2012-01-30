版本:
Cruise ship tragedy

<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, is seen at dusk at Giglio island, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Oil recovery workers climb on board of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>An oil recovery sea platform is seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Oil barriers are seen around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Two scuba divers of Italian Navy inspect inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marina Militare</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A view of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia is shown run aground off the coast of Giglio in this January 17, 2012 DigitalGlobe satellite photo. REUTERS/DigitalGlobe</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio Island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hanna </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>The cruise ship Costa Serena sails as its sister ship Costa Concordia cruise ship lays on its side after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Captain Francesco Schettino of cruise ship Costa Concordia is escorted into a prison by police officers at Grosseto, after being questioned by magistrates in this still image from a video January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Rescue workers patrol near the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island in this photo released on January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, is seen at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Carabinieri scuba divers sit in a dinghy next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A breach on the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco/Handout </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Members of the Carabinieri in a boat travel past the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Rescue workers climb onto the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Rescue workers inspect the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Passengers of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, arrive at Porto Santo Stefano, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Rescue workers inspect the capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi</p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A rescue helicopter flies over the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island is seen, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Rescuers on power rafts are seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Passengers put on life vests along the corridors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground is seen off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/ Italian Guardia di Finanza </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A scuba diver jumps into the water to inspect the capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano after a cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A person recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship is lifted into a helicopter with the help of Italian rescue workers after the cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>A couple feeds their child while sitting on a dock in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>Passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano after a cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 1月 30日

<p>The capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen from a rescue vessel in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV </p>

2012年 1月 30日

