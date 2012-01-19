Best of the Australian Open
David Nalbandian of Argentina argues over a net call with match supervisor Andreas Egli during his men's singles match against John Isner of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Nalbandian of Argentina argues over a net call with match supervisor Andreas Egli during his men's singles match against John Isner of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus stretches his neck as he prepares to serve against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus stretches his neck as he prepares to serve against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland steadies himself on a line judge during his men's singles match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland steadies himself on a line judge during his men's singles match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Casey Dellacqua of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Casey Dellacqua of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria (L) returns Nicolas Almagro of Spain his racquet at the net after Almagro threw it to make a shot during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria (L) returns Nicolas Almagro of Spain his racquet at the net after Almagro threw it to make a shot during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine serves to Tobias Kamke of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine serves to Tobias Kamke of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
John Isner of the U.S. drops his racquet as he celebrates defeating David Nalbandian of Argentina in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
John Isner of the U.S. drops his racquet as he celebrates defeating David Nalbandian of Argentina in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Paula Ormaechea of Argentina reacts during her women's singles match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Paula Ormaechea of Argentina reacts during her women's singles match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
David Nalbandian of Argentina serves to John Isner of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Nalbandian of Argentina serves to John Isner of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators watch a match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Spectators watch a match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Tommy Haas of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Tommy Haas of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Alberta Brianti of Italy reacts during her women's singles match against Nina Bratchikova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Alberta Brianti of Italy reacts during her women's singles match against Nina Bratchikova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Tommy Haas of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Tommy Haas of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia serves to Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia serves to Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Peng Shuai of China hits a return to Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Peng Shuai of China hits a return to Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia celebrates after defeating Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany at their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia celebrates after defeating Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany at their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Andy Roddick of the U.S. hits a return to Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Andy Roddick of the U.S. hits a return to Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Gael Monfils of France signs autographs after defeating Marinko Matosevic of Australia in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Gael Monfils of France signs autographs after defeating Marinko Matosevic of Australia in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fans watch a match during the second day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fans watch a match during the second day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Marina Erakovic of New Zealand celebrates defeating Irena Pavlovic of France during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Marina Erakovic of New Zealand celebrates defeating Irena Pavlovic of France during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andreas Beck of Germany hits a return to Eric Prodon of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andreas Beck of Germany hits a return to Eric Prodon of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Members of the crowd reach for Roger Federer of Switzerland's headband after his men's singles match against Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Members of the crowd reach for Roger Federer of Switzerland's headband after his men's singles match against Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Jarkko Nieminen of Finland walks off after retiring from his men's singles match against David Nalbandian of Argentina at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Jarkko Nieminen of Finland walks off after retiring from his men's singles match against David Nalbandian of Argentina at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Sania Mirza of India hits a return to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sania Mirza of India hits a return to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Fans sing as Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden gets ready to play after a break between games in her women's singles match against Olivia Rogowska of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fans sing as Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden gets ready to play after a break between games in her women's singles match against Olivia Rogowska of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden hits a return to Olivia Rogowska of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden hits a return to Olivia Rogowska of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Laura Robson of Britain reacts during her women's singles match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Laura Robson of Britain reacts during her women's singles match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rafael Nadal of Spain changes his top after defeating Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Rafael Nadal of Spain changes his top after defeating Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
John Isner of the U.S. serves to Benjamin Mitchell of Australia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
John Isner of the U.S. serves to Benjamin Mitchell of Australia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland signs autographs after his men's singles match against Benoit Paire of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland signs autographs after his men's singles match against Benoit Paire of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Kim Clijsters of Belgium hits a return to Maria Joao Koehler of Portugal during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Kim Clijsters of Belgium hits a return to Maria Joao Koehler of Portugal during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to hit a return to Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to hit a return to Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Fans of Mardy Fish of the U.S. watch courtside during his men's singles match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fans of Mardy Fish of the U.S. watch courtside during his men's singles match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Adrian Mannarino of France hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Adrian Mannarino of France hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Ayumi Morita of Japan serves to Petra Cetkovska of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ayumi Morita of Japan serves to Petra Cetkovska of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash