2012年 1月 21日

Inside the Costa Concordia

<p>Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

2012年 1月 21日

Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

<p>A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

2012年 1月 21日

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

<p>A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

<p>A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>A breach is seen underwater on the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A breach is seen underwater on the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>A scuba diver inspects a side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A scuba diver inspects a side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

<p>Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri </p>

2012年 1月 21日

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

2012年 1月 21日

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

