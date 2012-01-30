版本:
中国
2012年 1月 30日

Best of the Australian Open

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sit as they wait for trophy presentation after their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls to the floor after a long rally in the fifth set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>The court is being dried during a rain delay at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Spectators wearing hats watch the women's singles quarterfinals match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Andy Murray of Britain attempts a shot between his legs against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Kei Nishikori of Japan runs into the net after chasing a ball during his men's singles quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. Williams lost the match. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Andy Murray of Britain serves to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Spectators watch the men's singles quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and David Ferrer of Spain at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Jelena Ristic (top R), girlfriend of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, reacts during his men's singles quarter-final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs for fans after defeating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic drinks water during a break in play against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the third set during his men's singles quarter-finals match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Serena Williams serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Fans watch a match through a gap in the fence during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Richard Gasquet of France serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>The Australian Open logo is projected on the court at Rod Laver Arena during an opening ceremony of the tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Anna Tatishvili of Georgia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. Picture taken on a long exposure. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

<p>Gilles Simon of France hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

