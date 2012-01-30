Best of the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final matcmore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Amore
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sit as they wait for trophy presentation after their men's singles final mamore
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sit as they wait for trophy presentation after their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls to the floor after a long rally in the fifth set against Rafael Nadal of Spamore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls to the floor after a long rally in the fifth set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at tmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
The court is being dried during a rain delay at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Sermore
The court is being dried during a rain delay at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Spectators wearing hats watch the women's singles quarterfinals match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia more
Spectators wearing hats watch the women's singles quarterfinals match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andy Murray of Britain attempts a shot between his legs against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's smore
Andy Murray of Britain attempts a shot between his legs against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles quarter-final match at more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kei Nishikori of Japan runs into the net after chasing a ball during his men's singles quarter-final match more
Kei Nishikori of Japan runs into the net after chasing a ball during his men's singles quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia atmore
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. Williams lost the match. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Andy Murray of Britain serves to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men's singles match at the Aumore
Andy Murray of Britain serves to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quartemore
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Aumore
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators watch the men's singles quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and David Ferrer ofmore
Spectators watch the men's singles quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and David Ferrer of Spain at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jelena Ristic (top R), girlfriend of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, reacts during his men's singles quarter-finamore
Jelena Ristic (top R), girlfriend of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, reacts during his men's singles quarter-final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs for fans after defeating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in their wmore
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs for fans after defeating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic drinks water during a break in play against Sara Errani of Italy in themore
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic drinks water during a break in play against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the third set during his men's singles quarter-finals match againsmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the third set during his men's singles quarter-finals match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Austmore
Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles matchmore
Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Serena Williams serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australianmore
Serena Williams serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fans watch a match through a gap in the fence during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne Janmore
Fans watch a match through a gap in the fence during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Richard Gasquet of France serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australiamore
Richard Gasquet of France serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls omore
Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Australian Open logo is projected on the court at Rod Laver Arena during an opening ceremony of the tenmore
The Australian Open logo is projected on the court at Rod Laver Arena during an opening ceremony of the tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Anna Tatishvili of Georgia during their women's singles matcmore
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Anna Tatishvili of Georgia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia at the Australimore
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during their men's singles matcmore
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. Picture taken on a long exposure. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Ausmore
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Gilles Simon of France hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the more
Gilles Simon of France hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
下一个
Tainted medicine tragedy
The government in Pakistan's Punjab province is scrambling to recall contaminated drugs that have killed over 100 people in the last month.
Rio building collapse
Three buildings collapse in downtown Rio de Janeiro.
Best of the Australian Open
The top seeds face off in Melbourne.
Inside Cuba
An insider's look at the people and places that define Cuba.
精选图集
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.