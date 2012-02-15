The Straits of Hormuz
A helicopter from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) hovers over an Iranian patrol ship during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Sailors exercise in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Military personnel place a flag on a submarine during the Velayat-90 war games by the Iranian navy in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/IIPA/Ali Mohammadi
A propeller of an E-2C Hawkeye is seen as plane captains stand by to receive planes on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Iranian ships participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi
Sailors install slot seals in a catapult track after launching aircraft as the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson passes through a storm in the Arabian Sea, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James R. Evans
Sailors participate in an FOD (Foreign Object Debris) walkdown combing the flight deck in preparation of flight operations on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
An F/A-18 fighter plane (bottom) prepares to launch on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
A new medium-range missile is fired from a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi
A general view of an oil dock is seen from a ship at the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar, 300km (186 miles) east of the Strait of Hormuz, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian military personnel participate in the Velayat-90 war game in unknown location near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad
U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet/Handout
A military personnel participates in the Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad
A new medium-range missile is fired from a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad
Members of Iran's Navy cheer after launching a long-range shore-to-sea missile called Qader (Capable) during the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman's shore near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi
Iranian submarines participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi
An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet
A rocket fires from a military boat during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad
Iranian boats take part in naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis transits the Straits of Hormuz, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Abbate
An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
Iranian mlitary personnel work on a map at a naval ship during the Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad
U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet
A U.S. naval ship is pictured during the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Abdollah Arab Koohsar/Fars News
An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
Iranian naval ships take part in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi
An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet
