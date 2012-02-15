版本:
The Straits of Hormuz

<p>A helicopter from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) hovers over an Iranian patrol ship during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

A helicopter from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) hovers over an Iranian patrol ship during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>Sailors exercise in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

Sailors exercise in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>Military personnel place a flag on a submarine during the Velayat-90 war games by the Iranian navy in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/IIPA/Ali Mohammadi </p>

Military personnel place a flag on a submarine during the Velayat-90 war games by the Iranian navy in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/IIPA/Ali Mohammadi

<p>A propeller of an E-2C Hawkeye is seen as plane captains stand by to receive planes on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

A propeller of an E-2C Hawkeye is seen as plane captains stand by to receive planes on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>Iranian ships participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

Iranian ships participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>Sailors install slot seals in a catapult track after launching aircraft as the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson passes through a storm in the Arabian Sea, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James R. Evans</p>

Sailors install slot seals in a catapult track after launching aircraft as the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson passes through a storm in the Arabian Sea, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James R. Evans

<p>Sailors participate in an FOD (Foreign Object Debris) walkdown combing the flight deck in preparation of flight operations on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

Sailors participate in an FOD (Foreign Object Debris) walkdown combing the flight deck in preparation of flight operations on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>An F/A-18 fighter plane (bottom) prepares to launch on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh</p>

An F/A-18 fighter plane (bottom) prepares to launch on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>A new medium-range missile is fired from a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

A new medium-range missile is fired from a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>A general view of an oil dock is seen from a ship at the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar, 300km (186 miles) east of the Strait of Hormuz, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi </p>

A general view of an oil dock is seen from a ship at the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar, 300km (186 miles) east of the Strait of Hormuz, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

<p>Iranian military personnel participate in the Velayat-90 war game in unknown location near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad </p>

Iranian military personnel participate in the Velayat-90 war game in unknown location near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

<p>U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet/Handout </p>

U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet/Handout

<p>A military personnel participates in the Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad </p>

A military personnel participates in the Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

<p>A new medium-range missile is fired from a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad</p>

A new medium-range missile is fired from a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

<p>Members of Iran's Navy cheer after launching a long-range shore-to-sea missile called Qader (Capable) during the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman's shore near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

Members of Iran's Navy cheer after launching a long-range shore-to-sea missile called Qader (Capable) during the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman's shore near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>Iranian submarines participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

Iranian submarines participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News </p>

An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

<p>U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet</p>

U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet

<p>A rocket fires from a military boat during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad </p>

A rocket fires from a military boat during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

<p>Iranian boats take part in naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News </p>

Iranian boats take part in naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

<p>The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis transits the Straits of Hormuz, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Abbate</p>

The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis transits the Straits of Hormuz, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Abbate

<p>An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News </p>

An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

<p>Iranian mlitary personnel work on a map at a naval ship during the Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad </p>

Iranian mlitary personnel work on a map at a naval ship during the Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

<p>U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet</p>

U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet

<p>A U.S. naval ship is pictured during the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Abdollah Arab Koohsar/Fars News </p>

A U.S. naval ship is pictured during the Velayat-90 war game on the Sea of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Abdollah Arab Koohsar/Fars News

<p>An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News </p>

An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

<p>An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News</p>

An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

<p>Iranian naval ships take part in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi </p>

Iranian naval ships take part in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi

<p>An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News</p>

An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

<p>U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet</p>

U.S. warships carrying 17,000 personnel enter the Gulf in a show of force off Iran's coast, May 22, 2007. REUTERS/U.S. Fifth Fleet

