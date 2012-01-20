Photos of the week
A Palestinian man reacts upon the arrival of the body of a man, killed by an Israeli strike, at a hospital in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 18, 2012. An Israeli aircraft and tank strike killed at least one Palestinian close to the border fence in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, medics said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A spotted deer drinks water from a puddle on a foggy day in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria January 17, 2012. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war. Despite the fact that the two countries have never made peace, the Golan frontier has largely been quiet. A U.N. force patrols the demarcation line between the Golan Heights and Syria. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An elderly man hugs a boy in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A member of Occupy London walks outside the High Court in London January 18, 2012. A court ruled that a protest camp denouncing economic inequality should be removed from its site outside St Paul's Cathedral in London. Dozens of protesters from the Occupy London movement have been camping outside St Paul's, one of London's top tourist attractions, since October. Their original target was the nearby London Stock Exchange but police did not let them camp there. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An ostrich which had escaped from a farm walks past a car in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was hit on March 11, 2011 by a tsunami that exceeded 15 metres in some areas. The tsunami knocked out the plant's cooling systems, resulting in meltdowns of nuclear fuel, and became the world's worst atomic crisis in 25 years. The government announced in December that reactors at the plant had reached a state of cold shutdown, a milestone in cleanup efforts and a pre-condition for allowing the return of about 80,000 residents evacuated from a 20km (12 miles) radius of the Daiichi plant. The government also said it would draw up new evacuation zones by the end of April, and areas where annual radiation levels are currently higher than 50 millisieverts would not be deemed suitable for living for at least five years. REUTERS/Stringer
The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia is shown run aground off the coast of Giglio in this January 17, 2012 DigitalGlobe handout satellite photo obtained by Reuters January 18, 2012. Eleven people are confirmed dead and at least 23 are still missing from more than 4,200 passengers and crew after the Concordia ran aground two hours into a week-long cruise of the western Mediterranean. REUTERS/DigitalGlobe/Handout
A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dress rehearsal at the upcoming Bread and Butter fashion trade show in Berlin January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. Temperature in New Delhi dipped to 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 degrees Fahrenheit), local media reported. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. Picture taken with a long exposure ayndc a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Belarus Orthodox priest dips a cross into waters of the Tsnyanskoye reservoir during Epiphany celebrations in Minsk late January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
Tibetan exiles shout slogans after being detained by police during a protest outside the venue of a meeting between Chinese State Councillor Dai Bingguo and India's National Security Adviser Shiv Shankar Menon in New Delhi January 17, 2012. Dai is in India on a two-day visit for the 15th round of boundary talks. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village January 19, 2012. Flooding from the Ciberang river broke a pillar supporting the suspension bridge, which was built in 2001, on Monday according to Epi Sopian the head of Sanghiang Tanjung village. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Police stand near a motorcycle helmet containing a human head and topped with a foam hat with the writing "Happy 2012" placed outside a house in a residential area in Morelos January 16, 2012. More than 46,000 people have died in drug-related violence since Mexico's President Felipe Calderon launched an army-led crackdown on drug cartels after taking office five years ago. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
A woman eats clam chowder as media and supporters surround Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum at a campaign event at a restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman wipes her tears with her partner's scarf as they part at Beijing west railway station, January 19, 2012. Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, is the biggest of two "Golden Week" holidays, giving migrant workers their only chance of the year to return to their home provinces with gifts for their families. More than 200 million people are expected to take to the railways over this year's holiday, the biggest movement of humanity in the world. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney throws apples to supporters during a campaign rally in Gilbert, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman holds incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden, downtown Shanghai January 16, 2012. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, begins on January 23 and marks the start of the Year of the Dragon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Systems Integrator Robert Scott, 32, (R) is photographed by his girlfriend Abby Pynes, 33, as he tries out the rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. The 100,000 square-foot campus was designed by architect Frank Gehry, and includes an entrance through an iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen. Around 500 employees develop video advertising for YouTube, parts of the Google social network and the Chrome Web browser at the site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A rescue worker climbs onto the Costa Condordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. Rescue workers searched the half submerged hulk of the capsized Italian cruise ship for 14 people still missing, more than 48 hours after the huge vessel capsized, killing at least six and injuring more than 60. REUTERS/Max Rossi
An unexploded mortar shell, left from recent fighting between security forces and tribal militants loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family, is seen on a road in the vicinity of government buildings in the Yemeni capital Sanaa January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
