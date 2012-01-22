South Carolina chooses Newt
A U.S. flag flies at daybreak in St. Matthews, South Carolina January 21, 2012 the day of South Carolina's primary election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Powdersville Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at his South Carolina Primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum runs for cover as he arrives at Amick Ferry Fire Station to speak to voters during the South Carolina presidential primary in Chapin, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
Patrons wait for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich during a campaign stop at Whiteford's Restaurant in Laurens, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Caroline Altman places her vote inside the Pee Dee Farms Company in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A woman holds a sign in support of Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) in Columbia, South Carolina January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum speaks to voters at the Mission polling place as they vote in the South Carolina Presidential Primary in Greenville, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
A supporter wears buttons and badges on her hat during U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's campaign stop at Larkin's Sawmill in Greenville, South Carolina January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
People wait to greet Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich at a campaign event at Tommy's Ham House in Greenville, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista talk to a child at a campaign stop at Whiteford's Restaurant in Laurens, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney climbs over a table at a campaign event at Tommy's Ham House in Greenville, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A reporter talks on a cell phone and records a speech by U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich at a campaign event in Orangeburg, South Carolina January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A crowd is seen as Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich visits a polling place at Powdersville Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Susan Crewe (R) from Columbia receives a sticker after she cast her ballot at the Shandon Fire Station in Columbia, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
Voters leave the polling place in Fall Branch, South Carolina January 21, 2012 the day of South Carolina's primary election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney calls potential voters at a campaign stop in Greenville, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Ron Paul greets supporters during a campaign event at Jillian's in Columbia, South Carolina January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich attends a campaign event in Orangeburg, South Carolina January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum supporter Fred McCarty of Texas and his daughter, Zoey McCarty, 5, await the start of the event at Santorum's South Carolina primary night rally in Charleston, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. McCarty said at the rally, "We're not hopeless but disappointed." REUTERS/Randall Hill
A button supporting Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich is pictured on a voter's shirt at his South Carolina primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney carries a photo of Romney past a campaign worker calling potential voters in Greenville, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A sign announces Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's attendance at a campaign event at a Grapevine Restaurant in Spartanburg, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at his South Carolina Primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A sign is seen leading to a polling place at Powdersville Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer