版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 24日 星期二 02:55 BJT

Rare photos from Homs, Syria

<p>A damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homsmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
2 / 20
<p>A woman throws rice as a Syrian soldier carries the coffin of a comrade during a funeral at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. The soldiers were killed by gunmen, a Syrian government official said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A woman throws rice as a Syrian soldier carries the coffin of a comrade during a funeral at the military homore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A woman throws rice as a Syrian soldier carries the coffin of a comrade during a funeral at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. The soldiers were killed by gunmen, a Syrian government official said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
3 / 20
<p>Syrians walk near a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Syrians walk near a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Syrians walk near a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
4 / 20
<p>An anti-government protester chants slogans in front of the foreign media in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

An anti-government protester chants slogans in front of the foreign media in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

An anti-government protester chants slogans in front of the foreign media in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Syrian soldier secures a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian soldier secures a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian soldier secures a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
6 / 20
<p>Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
7 / 20
<p>A Syrian soldier smokes at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian soldier smokes at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian soldier smokes at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
8 / 20
<p>Syrian soldiers man a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Syrian soldiers man a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Syrian soldiers man a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
9 / 20
<p>A Syrian man walks past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian man walks past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian man walks past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
10 / 20
<p>A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
11 / 20
<p>Syrian doctors treat a wounded soldier at the military hospital in Homs city in the middle of Syria January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Syrian doctors treat a wounded soldier at the military hospital in Homs city in the middle of Syria Januarymore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Syrian doctors treat a wounded soldier at the military hospital in Homs city in the middle of Syria January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
12 / 20
<p>Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. The soldiers were killed by gunmen, a Syrian government official said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. The soldiers were killed by gunmen, a Syrian government official said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
13 / 20
<p>A damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
14 / 20
<p>A Syrian man works at his damaged house in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian man works at his damaged house in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian man works at his damaged house in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
15 / 20
<p>A Syrian soldier looks between sand bags at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian soldier looks between sand bags at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah <more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian soldier looks between sand bags at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
16 / 20
<p>Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
17 / 20
<p>Syrian soldiers carry the coffin of their comrade during his funeral at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Syrian soldiers carry the coffin of their comrade during his funeral at a military hospital in Homs Januarymore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Syrian soldiers carry the coffin of their comrade during his funeral at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Syrian soldier looks out from a destroyed police car at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian soldier looks out from a destroyed police car at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian soldier looks out from a destroyed police car at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Syrian rides his bicycle as he passes a soldier's checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian rides his bicycle as he passes a soldier's checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadamore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian rides his bicycle as he passes a soldier's checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
South Carolina chooses Newt

South Carolina chooses Newt

下一个

South Carolina chooses Newt

South Carolina chooses Newt

Newt Gingrich won the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina on Saturday, with Mitt Romney behind in second, television networks projected.

2012年 1月 22日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2012年 1月 21日
Inside the Costa Concordia

Inside the Costa Concordia

The scene within the capsized cruise ship.

2012年 1月 21日
Scenes from South Carolina

Scenes from South Carolina

The Republican nomination battle moves south.

2012年 1月 18日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐