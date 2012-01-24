版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 24日 星期二 21:20 BJT

Evicted from Pinheirinho

<p>Police walk past a barrier set on fire by residents of the Pinheirinho slum, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Police walk past a barrier set on fire by residents of the Pinheirinho slum, who are resisting police arrivmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Police walk past a barrier set on fire by residents of the Pinheirinho slum, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
1 / 15
<p>Residents of the Pinheirinho slum walk away from a fire set by other residents, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum walk away from a fire set by other residents, who are resisting police armore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum walk away from a fire set by other residents, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
2 / 15
<p>Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from their homes by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from their homes by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
3 / 15
<p>Residents of the Pinheirinho slum stand ready to defend their neighborhood from police they expect to arrive with a court order to evict them from their homes, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Alves </p>

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum stand ready to defend their neighborhood from police they expect to arrivmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum stand ready to defend their neighborhood from police they expect to arrive with a court order to evict them from their homes, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Alves

Close
4 / 15
<p>A bus is seen on fire on a street in front of Pinheirinho slum where residents try to fight eviction attempts by police whom they expect to arrive with a court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

A bus is seen on fire on a street in front of Pinheirinho slum where residents try to fight eviction attempmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A bus is seen on fire on a street in front of Pinheirinho slum where residents try to fight eviction attempts by police whom they expect to arrive with a court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
5 / 15
<p>Residents of the Pinheirinho slum stand ready to defend their neighborhood from police they expect to arrive with a court order to evict them from their homes, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Alves </p>

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum stand ready to defend their neighborhood from police they expect to arrivmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum stand ready to defend their neighborhood from police they expect to arrive with a court order to evict them from their homes, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Alves

Close
6 / 15
<p>Police stand guard on empty streets a day after they forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. Some 1,500 families who occupied the private plot of land for the past eight years were evicted after a lengthy legal process by the owner. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Police stand guard on empty streets a day after they forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum undmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Police stand guard on empty streets a day after they forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. Some 1,500 families who occupied the private plot of land for the past eight years were evicted after a lengthy legal process by the owner. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
7 / 15
<p>Police escort residents of the Pinheirinho slum as they remove their belongings from their homes the day after they were evicted by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Police escort residents of the Pinheirinho slum as they remove their belongings from their homes the day afmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Police escort residents of the Pinheirinho slum as they remove their belongings from their homes the day after they were evicted by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
8 / 15
<p>Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from their homes by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from their homes by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
9 / 15
<p>A girl protests a day after the forced eviction of residents of the Pinheirinho slum by the police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. The sign reads: "Get off Facebook and come to the battle." REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

A girl protests a day after the forced eviction of residents of the Pinheirinho slum by the police acting umore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A girl protests a day after the forced eviction of residents of the Pinheirinho slum by the police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. The sign reads: "Get off Facebook and come to the battle." REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
10 / 15
<p>A man walks past a vehicle burned the day before in clashes when police forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

A man walks past a vehicle burned the day before in clashes when police forcibly evicted residents of the Pmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A man walks past a vehicle burned the day before in clashes when police forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
11 / 15
<p>A man runs next to a bus on fire on a street in front of Pinheirinho slum where residents try to fight eviction attempts by police whom they expect to arrive with a court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

A man runs next to a bus on fire on a street in front of Pinheirinho slum where residents try to fight evicmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A man runs next to a bus on fire on a street in front of Pinheirinho slum where residents try to fight eviction attempts by police whom they expect to arrive with a court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
12 / 15
<p>Police inspect empty homes a day after they forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Police inspect empty homes a day after they forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum under court more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Police inspect empty homes a day after they forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
13 / 15
<p>Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from their homes by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from their homes by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
14 / 15
<p>Police walk past a barrier set on fire by residents of the Pinheirinho slum, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Police walk past a barrier set on fire by residents of the Pinheirinho slum, who are resisting police arrivmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Police walk past a barrier set on fire by residents of the Pinheirinho slum, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Army boxing bouts

Army boxing bouts

下一个

Army boxing bouts

Army boxing bouts

Winning boxers at the All Army Boxing Championship will move on to Camp Pendleton to take part in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship to compete against...

2012年 1月 24日
The South Sudanese

The South Sudanese

A look at the people of Africa's newest nation, South Sudan.

2012年 1月 24日
Year of the Dragon

Year of the Dragon

Chinese celebrate the arrival of a new lunar year.

2012年 1月 24日
Race across the Alps

Race across the Alps

Mushers and their dogs take part in La Grande Odyssee, an 11-day dogsled race across the Alps in France.

2012年 1月 21日

精选图集

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐