版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 1日 星期三 02:25 BJT

The fight for Florida

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney calls potential voters frommore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 30
<p>A voter leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in the Florida Republican presidential primary election in Sarasota, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A voter leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in the Florida Republican presidential primary elmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

A voter leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in the Florida Republican presidential primary election in Sarasota, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
2 / 30
<p>A flier is seen posted on the wall of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A flier is seen posted on the wall of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

A flier is seen posted on the wall of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista greet campaign workers at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista greetmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista greet campaign workers at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 30
<p>A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul stands outside the First Baptist Church of Windermere polling precinct in Orlando, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul stands outside the First Baptist Church of Windermore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul stands outside the First Baptist Church of Windermere polling precinct in Orlando, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reaches out of his car window to greet supporters after a campaign rally in The Villages, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reaches out of his car windmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reaches out of his car window to greet supporters after a campaign rally in The Villages, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 30
<p>A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich smiles after a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich smiles aftermore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich smiles after a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 30
<p>Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stand during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stand during more

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stand during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a photo given to him from the audience during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a photo given to him more

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a photo given to him from the audience during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston with a birthday cake on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times more

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston with a birthday cake on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 30
<p>People say the Pledge of Allegiance before Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's rally in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People say the Pledge of Allegiance before Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the Housmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

People say the Pledge of Allegiance before Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's rally in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parkmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 30
<p>Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich cheer as he arrives at a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich cheer as he amore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich cheer as he arrives at a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista attend a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista attenmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista attend a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Naples, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally more

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Naples, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Close
15 / 30
<p>A supporter carries cookies with icing reading "Mitt '12" before a rally with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A supporter carries cookies with icing reading "Mitt '12" before a rally with Republican presidential candimore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

A supporter carries cookies with icing reading "Mitt '12" before a rally with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (C) waves to a supporter after attending the Martin County Lincoln Day breakfast in Stuart, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (C) waves to a supporter afmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (C) waves to a supporter after attending the Martin County Lincoln Day breakfast in Stuart, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 30
<p>Demonstrators wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive at the Republican Jewish Coalition rally in Delray Beach, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Demonstrators wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to amore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Demonstrators wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive at the Republican Jewish Coalition rally in Delray Beach, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 30
<p>Reporters (L) watch Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and Republican presidential candidate speak during a live network TV interview after speaking at a meeting of the Latin Builders Association in Miami, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Reporters (L) watch Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and Republican presidential candidate speak during a live netmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Reporters (L) watch Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and Republican presidential candidate speak during a live network TV interview after speaking at a meeting of the Latin Builders Association in Miami, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
19 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) reaches to shake hands with Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney after the Republican presidential candidates debate in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Republican presidential candidate former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) reaches to shake hands withmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) reaches to shake hands with Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney after the Republican presidential candidates debate in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
20 / 30
<p>Ron Paul supporters Kelly Williams (L) and Joseph Upthegrove (R) wait outside the debate site for the Republican presidential candidates debate to begin in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Ron Paul supporters Kelly Williams (L) and Joseph Upthegrove (R) wait outside the debate site for the Repubmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Ron Paul supporters Kelly Williams (L) and Joseph Upthegrove (R) wait outside the debate site for the Republican presidential candidates debate to begin in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 30
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney holds two week-old Gunner Cannon during a campaign stop at Paramount Printing in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney holds two week-old Gunner Cmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney holds two week-old Gunner Cannon during a campaign stop at Paramount Printing in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 30
<p>Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum (C) signs a campaign poster as he greets supporters during a rally at the First Baptist Church in Naples, Florida, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum (C) signs a campaign poster as he greets supporters during a more

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum (C) signs a campaign poster as he greets supporters during a rally at the First Baptist Church in Naples, Florida, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
23 / 30
<p>Robert Baron, 66, waits for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Robert Baron, 66, waits for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrichmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Robert Baron, 66, waits for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 30
<p>A supporter for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a sign during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A supporter for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a sigmore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

A supporter for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a sign during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 30
<p>A supporter wears campaign buttons from Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign, and from the 1968 campaign of George Romney, Mitt Romney's father, in Tampa, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A supporter wears campaign buttons from Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governormore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

A supporter wears campaign buttons from Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign, and from the 1968 campaign of George Romney, Mitt Romney's father, in Tampa, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
26 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Ormond Beach, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Ormond Beach, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Ormond Beach, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
27 / 30
<p>Ron Paul gestures during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Tampa, Florida January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Ron Paul gestures during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Tampa, Florida January 23, 2012. more

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Ron Paul gestures during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Tampa, Florida January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
28 / 30
<p>Rick Santorum speaks at his campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Rick Santorum speaks at his campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innemore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Rick Santorum speaks at his campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
29 / 30
<p>Newt Gingrich gives the thumbs-up sign as he shares Cuban coffee with Versailles restaurant owner Felipe Valls Jr. (2nd R) during a campaign event at the restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Newt Gingrich gives the thumbs-up sign as he shares Cuban coffee with Versailles restaurant owner Felipe Vamore

2012年 2月 1日 星期三

Newt Gingrich gives the thumbs-up sign as he shares Cuban coffee with Versailles restaurant owner Felipe Valls Jr. (2nd R) during a campaign event at the restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
The GOP debate

The GOP debate

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐