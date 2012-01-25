The Obama presidency
President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th U.S. President with his wife Michelle, daughters Malia (2nd R) and Sasha (R) by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2009. Obama became the first African-American president in U.S. history. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool
President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th U.S. President with his wife Michelle, daughters Malia (2nd R) and Sasha (R) by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2009. Obama became the first African-American president in U.S. history. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool
Hooded protesters dressed as Guantanamo Bay detainees demonstrate in front of the White House in Washington January 11, 2010, to mark the anniversary of the opening of the U.S. prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Obama signed an executive order to close the military prison on his second official day at the White House on January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Hooded protesters dressed as Guantanamo Bay detainees demonstrate in front of the White House in Washington January 11, 2010, to mark the anniversary of the opening of the U.S. prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Obama signed an executive order to close the military prison on his second official day at the White House on January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama (L) laughs as he speaks to host Jay Leno on the NBC late night comedy show "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in Burbank, California March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (L) laughs as he speaks to host Jay Leno on the NBC late night comedy show "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in Burbank, California March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A sign announces a section of road work funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act U.S. economic stimulus plan in the Denver area September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A sign announces a section of road work funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act U.S. economic stimulus plan in the Denver area September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Barack Obama (R), Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. (L) and Sergeant James Crowley touch beer mugs as they meet in the Rose Garden of the White House, in this handout photograph taken in Washington on July 30, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Barack Obama (R), Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. (L) and Sergeant James Crowley touch beer mugs as they meet in the Rose Garden of the White House, in this handout photograph taken in Washington on July 30, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
An old car dropped in an industrial trash bin advertising the Cash for Clunkers program at Battlefield Ford in Culpeper, Virginia, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An old car dropped in an industrial trash bin advertising the Cash for Clunkers program at Battlefield Ford in Culpeper, Virginia, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama wipes his brow in the stifling heat during a town hall meeting on health care at Shaker Heights High School near Cleveland, Ohio, July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama wipes his brow in the stifling heat during a town hall meeting on health care at Shaker Heights High School near Cleveland, Ohio, July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Opponents of the proposed U.S. health care bill are pictured during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Opponents of the proposed U.S. health care bill are pictured during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Nobel Peace Prize laureate President Barack Obama listens to a performance during the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony at Oslo City Hall December 10, 2009. The Nobel committee is awarding the peace prize to Obama for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples" and cited his push for nuclear disarmament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nobel Peace Prize laureate President Barack Obama listens to a performance during the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony at Oslo City Hall December 10, 2009. The Nobel committee is awarding the peace prize to Obama for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples" and cited his push for nuclear disarmament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Undated handout image courtesy of the U.S. Air Force shows a MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Lt Col Leslie Pratt/Handout
Undated handout image courtesy of the U.S. Air Force shows a MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Lt Col Leslie Pratt/Handout
President Barack Obama participates in the dignified transfer of U.S. Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama participates in the dignified transfer of U.S. Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama talks on the phone en route to George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, to deliver remarks on health insurance reform, in this handout picture taken on March 19, 2010 and obtained on March 20. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Barack Obama talks on the phone en route to George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, to deliver remarks on health insurance reform, in this handout picture taken on March 19, 2010 and obtained on March 20. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
Senate staff members pick up copies of President Barack Obama's 2011 Budget as it is distributed on Capitol Hill in Washington February 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senate staff members pick up copies of President Barack Obama's 2011 Budget as it is distributed on Capitol Hill in Washington February 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tea Party activists attend a rally in the New York City suburb of New City, New York, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tea Party activists attend a rally in the New York City suburb of New City, New York, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Barack Obama surveys damage along the Louisiana coastline at Fourchon Beach caused after a BP oil line ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama surveys damage along the Louisiana coastline at Fourchon Beach caused after a BP oil line ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen from the Mexican side of the border while driving near Otay Mountain on the outskirts of San Diego, California June 6, 2010. In response to spiralling drug violence in northern Mexico where cartels are battling for smuggling routes, President Barack Obama announced he would send 1,200 more National Guard troops and ask for an additional $500 million to secure the almost 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico...more
A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen from the Mexican side of the border while driving near Otay Mountain on the outskirts of San Diego, California June 6, 2010. In response to spiralling drug violence in northern Mexico where cartels are battling for smuggling routes, President Barack Obama announced he would send 1,200 more National Guard troops and ask for an additional $500 million to secure the almost 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. The 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' law, which prevented serving US military personnel from disclosing that they were gay, was abolished in 2011. However, the military does not...more
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. The 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' law, which prevented serving US military personnel from disclosing that they were gay, was abolished in 2011. However, the military does not recognize same-sex marriage, and same-sex couples do not have the same benefits, or protection from being posted separately that heterosexual married couples in the military have. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Barack Obama pauses as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on U.S. fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama pauses as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on U.S. fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Eleven-year-old Harrison Atwood (L) and Tony Miele (R) test Trijicon rifle scopes at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada January 29, 2011. President Barack Obama address gun control during a speech, in the wake of the Tucson shootings of Gabrielle Giffords and other victims, local media reported. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Eleven-year-old Harrison Atwood (L) and Tony Miele (R) test Trijicon rifle scopes at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada January 29, 2011. President Barack Obama address gun control during a speech, in the wake of the Tucson shootings of Gabrielle Giffords and other victims, local media reported. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
President Barack Obama's birth certificate that was released by the White House in Washington April 27, 2011. REUTERS/The White House/Handout
President Barack Obama's birth certificate that was released by the White House in Washington April 27, 2011. REUTERS/The White House/Handout
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White...more
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
People react to the death of Osama bin Laden in Times Square in New York early May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react to the death of Osama bin Laden in Times Square in New York early May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama toasts with first lady Michelle Obama in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall May 23, 2011. Obama sipped a pint of stout and cuddled babies as a tiny Irish village welcomed home "a long lost cousin" with an outpouring of affection. Hoisting a glass of Guinness at Ollie Hayes pub as fiddle music played, Obama thus began a four-nation tour of Europe with a celebration of his ancestral roots....more
President Barack Obama toasts with first lady Michelle Obama in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall May 23, 2011. Obama sipped a pint of stout and cuddled babies as a tiny Irish village welcomed home "a long lost cousin" with an outpouring of affection. Hoisting a glass of Guinness at Ollie Hayes pub as fiddle music played, Obama thus began a four-nation tour of Europe with a celebration of his ancestral roots. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool
President Barack Obama (C) conducts a meeting with congressional leadership on deficit reduction in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, July 13, 2011. Pictured with Obama are House Speaker John Boehner (L)(R-OH) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV). REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (C) conducts a meeting with congressional leadership on deficit reduction in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, July 13, 2011. Pictured with Obama are House Speaker John Boehner (L)(R-OH) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV). REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mervin Sealy from Hickory, North Carolina, takes part in a protest rally outside the Capitol Building in Washington, October 5, 2011. Demonstrators were demanding that Congress create jobs, not make budget cuts during the protest. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mervin Sealy from Hickory, North Carolina, takes part in a protest rally outside the Capitol Building in Washington, October 5, 2011. Demonstrators were demanding that Congress create jobs, not make budget cuts during the protest. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A U.S. soldier of the 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment carries his luggage as he prepares to pull out of Iraq at Tallil Air Base near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A U.S. soldier of the 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment carries his luggage as he prepares to pull out of Iraq at Tallil Air Base near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division sleep in their seats while flying on a charter flight from Kuwait that will take them back to Fort Hood in the United States December 21, 2011. The 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division was the last U.S. military unit to depart Iraq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division sleep in their seats while flying on a charter flight from Kuwait that will take them back to Fort Hood in the United States December 21, 2011. The 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division was the last U.S. military unit to depart Iraq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
United States President Barack Obama makes Thanksgiving Day phone calls to U.S. military personnel from the Oval Office November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza-The White House/Handout
United States President Barack Obama makes Thanksgiving Day phone calls to U.S. military personnel from the Oval Office November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza-The White House/Handout
President Barack Obama smiles as he walks along the colonnade outside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama smiles as he walks along the colonnade outside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst