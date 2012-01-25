版本:
Fireworks explosion in Thailand

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

A Lunar New Year fireworks display is seen in Suphan Buri, Thialand, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

An official checks the area after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

A resident checks her house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

A resident sits in his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

A general view is seen from a house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

A general view of houses is seen after they were destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

