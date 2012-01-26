Dancing (and falling) on ice
Daria Popova and Bruno Massot of France perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Paolo Bacchini of Italy falls during his performance of his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Evgeni Plushenko of Russia performs his preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tanja Kolbe and Stefano Caruso of Germany perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Julia Zlobina and Alexei Sitnikov of Azerbaijan perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mirna Libric of Croatia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Alexandra Christiakova and Dimitar Lichev of Bulgaria perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fleur Maxwell of Luxembourg performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Siobhan Heekin-Canedy and Dmitri Dun of Ukraine perform their preliminary round ice dance routine the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz of Spain perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Alexander Majorov of Sweden performs his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kerstin Frank of Austria performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Stefania Berton and Ondrej Hotarek of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Vera Bazarova and Yuri Larionov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez