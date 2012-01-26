版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 27日 星期五 02:20 BJT

Dancing (and falling) on ice

<p>Daria Popova and Bruno Massot of France perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Daria Popova and Bruno Massot of France perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skatinmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Daria Popova and Bruno Massot of France perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 20
<p>Paolo Bacchini of Italy falls during his performance of his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Paolo Bacchini of Italy falls during his performance of his men's short programme at the European Figure Skmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Paolo Bacchini of Italy falls during his performance of his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 20
<p>Evgeni Plushenko of Russia performs his preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Evgeni Plushenko of Russia performs his preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skatimore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Evgeni Plushenko of Russia performs his preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 20
<p>Tanja Kolbe and Stefano Caruso of Germany perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Tanja Kolbe and Stefano Caruso of Germany perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the Europeanmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Tanja Kolbe and Stefano Caruso of Germany perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
4 / 20
<p>Julia Zlobina and Alexei Sitnikov of Azerbaijan perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Julia Zlobina and Alexei Sitnikov of Azerbaijan perform their ice dance short dance routine at the Europeanmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Julia Zlobina and Alexei Sitnikov of Azerbaijan perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
5 / 20
<p>Mirna Libric of Croatia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Mirna Libric of Croatia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Mirna Libric of Croatia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
6 / 20
<p>Alexandra Christiakova and Dimitar Lichev of Bulgaria perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Alexandra Christiakova and Dimitar Lichev of Bulgaria perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Alexandra Christiakova and Dimitar Lichev of Bulgaria perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 20
<p>Fleur Maxwell of Luxembourg performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Fleur Maxwell of Luxembourg performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Fleur Maxwell of Luxembourg performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 20
<p>Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skamore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
9 / 20
<p>Siobhan Heekin-Canedy and Dmitri Dun of Ukraine perform their preliminary round ice dance routine the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Siobhan Heekin-Canedy and Dmitri Dun of Ukraine perform their preliminary round ice dance routine the Europmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Siobhan Heekin-Canedy and Dmitri Dun of Ukraine perform their preliminary round ice dance routine the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
10 / 20
<p>Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
11 / 20
<p>Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 20
<p>Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany perform their ice dance short dance routine at the Europeamore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
13 / 20
<p>Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz of Spain perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz of Spain perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skamore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz of Spain perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 20
<p>Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figuremore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
15 / 20
<p>Alexander Majorov of Sweden performs his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Alexander Majorov of Sweden performs his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championshipsmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Alexander Majorov of Sweden performs his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
16 / 20
<p>Kerstin Frank of Austria performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Kerstin Frank of Austria performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figuremore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Kerstin Frank of Austria performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 20
<p>Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
18 / 20
<p>Stefania Berton and Ondrej Hotarek of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Stefania Berton and Ondrej Hotarek of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Smore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Stefania Berton and Ondrej Hotarek of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
19 / 20
<p>Vera Bazarova and Yuri Larionov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Vera Bazarova and Yuri Larionov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skatmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Vera Bazarova and Yuri Larionov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Young and homeless

Young and homeless

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐