Libya's troubled transition

A funeral is held in the town of Assabia, Libya for military commander Ezzedine al-Ghool, who was reportedly tortured to death by fighters in Gharyan, a rival city, January 19, 2012. Three days after al-Ghool died, his wife gave birth to his son, Ali. Violent crime and clashes between armed militants are running rife in Libya as the jubilation of last year's liberation fades, to be replaced by the harsh and unromantic reality of building a new state. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny