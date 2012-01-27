Libya's troubled transition
A funeral is held in the town of Assabia, Libya for military commander Ezzedine al-Ghool, who was reportedly tortured to death by fighters in Gharyan, a rival city, January 19, 2012. Three days after al-Ghool died, his wife gave birth to his son, Ali. Violent crime and clashes between armed militants are running rife in Libya as the jubilation of last year's liberation fades, to be replaced by the harsh and unromantic reality of building a new state. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Ibrahim Mohammed from Assabia who says he was tortured at the hands of the Gharyan city forces during skirmishes between the two cities earlier this month lies in a hospital in Tripoli January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A bereaved wife looks at her deceased husband, Ezzedine al-Ghool, who was reportedly tortured to death by fighters in Gharyan, in Tripoli January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
People gesture after breaking into the National Transitional Council to express their dissatisfaction with the policy of the Council in governing the country in Benghazi January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (C) Abdul Jalil talks to protesters, who were wounded from the war, at the NTC headquarters in Benghazi January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Libyans damage the car of National Transitional Council (NTC) Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil, to express their dissatisfaction towards the policy of the Council in governing the country, in Benghazi January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
People burn copies of the "Green Book," Muammar Gaddafi's eccentric handbook on politics, economics and everyday life, and pictures of Muammar Gaddafi during a demonstration demanding the Libyan National Transitional Council apply Islamic sharia rule in the country and declare Islam the state religion, in Benghazi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Rebels shout during a demonstration demanding the Libyan National Transitional Council apply Islamic sharia rule in the country and declare Islam the state religion, in Benghazi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Textbooks are distributed to students in schools after a curriculum change by the Ministry of Education following the collapse of the regime of Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A woman shows her son how to restore a copy of the Koran in a workshop in Tripoli January 6, 2012. Ezidin Arafa, director of the workshop, provides free training for people to restore worn and damaged copies of the Koran, a service once closely watched by Muammar Gaddafi's security personnel, according to Arafa. The restoration service is free of charge to all. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Hospital personnel and fighters prepare to carry wounded fighters at Gharyan Hospital, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Tripoli January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Children from the town of Tawargha are seen in a refugee camp in Benghazi January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan National Army carry a cash box for distribution of unpaid salaries to military personnel stationed in various camps, in Benghazi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Customers look at a chef as he prepares shawarma kebabs at a restaurant in Tripoli January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
The mother of Mohammed Fitouri, one of the fighters who was killed in clashes between two Libyan militias, is being consoled outside Tripoli's Central Hospital January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A billboard carrying the slogans 'Today we reconcile together' and 'Today Tripoli has a new heart beat' is seen behind Kingdom of Libya flags in Tripoli, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Former fighters protest at the office of Libya's Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib (C) in Tripoli December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libya's Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib speaks to former fighters protesting at his office in Tripoli December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Immigration officers check the documents of passengers crossing the Ras Ajdir checkpoint 170 km (105.6 miles) west of Tripoli December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Students walk past a wall damaged in the recent clashes with pro-Gaddafi fighters, at the university in Misrata December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
People protest against the National Transitional Assembly (NTC) and to demand chairman Mustafa Abdul Jalil to step down in city center of Benghazi December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Smoke rises from the site of a rocket attack in Wamis, where members of the El-Mashasha tribe are based, about 190 km (120 miles) from Tripoli, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Residents look at the damage caused by Sunday's rocket attack on a school in Wamis, where members of the El-Mashasha tribe are based, about 190 km (120 miles) from Tripoli, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Residents watch as smoke rises from the site of a rocket attack in Wamis, where members of the El-Mashasha tribe are based, about 190 km (120 miles) from Tripoli, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Soldiers march during a military parade by the Liberation Army to commemorate the establishment of Libyan National Army in Benghazi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa await processing in the port of Tripoli after attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan fighters shoot in the air during the funeral of Ashraf Abdelsalam Al-Marni Swayha, deputy head of the Janzour military council, who was killed in a clash between rival militias in Janzour west of Tripoli December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyans attend a National Transitional Council (NTC) conference titled "For National Reconciliation" in Zawiyah November 26, 2011. Senior figures attended the meeting in Zawiyah, where rival tribes fought a few weeks ago. REUTERS/Ismail Zetouny
Men stand on a tank stolen by rebel forces during the uprising that ended Muammar Gadafi's brutal one-man rule, in Zintan November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Children celebrate after hearing news of the arrest of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, in Benghazi November 19, 2011. A spokesman for Libya's outgoing interim government said on Saturday that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi would be tried in the country rather than being sent to The Hague. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori