Tainted medicine tragedy
Family members mourn while standing near the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulmore
Family members mourn while standing near the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab outside their residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. The government in Pakistan's Punjab province is scrambling to recall contaminated drugs that have killed over a 100 people in the last month, local media cited provincial health officials on Friday. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members lower the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, draped by a red shroud more
Family members lower the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, draped by a red shroud bearing verses of the Koran, during his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. Gulab's health started to deteriorate after he was prescribed a new medication by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on January 18, his younger brother Chaudhry Mohammad Bagh said at his funeral. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members mourn while standing near the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulmore
Family members mourn while standing near the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab outside their residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. "We returned to PIC on January 25 after Gulab started coughing blood and officials asked us to return his medication and then advised we should admit him to the Mayo hospital. He died two days after being admitted," Bagh said. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Lubna, 32, mourns over the body of her uncle Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, 62, a heart patient, who died in Lahomore
Lubna, 32, mourns over the body of her uncle Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, 62, a heart patient, who died in Lahore on January 27, 2012. Officials at the Mayo hospital failed to comment on the cause of Gulab's death, although his death certificate states it was due to a heart attack. Government officials have said autopsies would need to be performed before the cause of the recent deaths can be confirmed. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Family members and neighbors view the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab before his more
Family members and neighbors view the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab before his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Mohammad Jahangir Aftab weeps while standing over the unseen body of his younger brother, 62-year-old heartmore
Mohammad Jahangir Aftab weeps while standing over the unseen body of his younger brother, 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, outside their residence in Lahore January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Family members carry the shroud-draped body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab to his burmore
Family members carry the shroud-draped body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab to his burial from his residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Neighbors view the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab before his burial in Lahore onmore
Neighbors view the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab before his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members mourn while standing over the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulmore
Family members mourn while standing over the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab outside their residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Rose petals crown the face of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab as his family members prepamore
Rose petals crown the face of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab as his family members prepare him for burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Hospital staff sit behind the counter of a pharmacy as they distribute free medication to cardiac patients more
Hospital staff sit behind the counter of a pharmacy as they distribute free medication to cardiac patients at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Woman stand in queue to receive free medication from a pharmacy at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC)more
Woman stand in queue to receive free medication from a pharmacy at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Neighbors pray outside the residence of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab after he was burimore
Neighbors pray outside the residence of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab after he was buried in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Chaudhry Mohammad Bagh leans down to touch the head of his deceased 62-year-old brother Chaudhry Mohammad Gmore
Chaudhry Mohammad Bagh leans down to touch the head of his deceased 62-year-old brother Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, a heart patient, before his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A woman kneels amid others waiting to receive free medication from a pharmacy at the Punjab Institute of Camore
A woman kneels amid others waiting to receive free medication from a pharmacy at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A heart patient lies on a bed while seeking treatment at the Mayo hospital in Lahore on January 26, 2012. Rmore
A heart patient lies on a bed while seeking treatment at the Mayo hospital in Lahore on January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana