Weekly sports highlights

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool </p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool

<p>NFC wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals (R) laughs with AFC wide receiver Mike Wallace (L) and kick return Antonio Brown, both of the Pittsburgh Steelers, after their NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

NFC wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals (R) laughs with AFC wide receiver Mike Wallace (L) and kick return Antonio Brown, both of the Pittsburgh Steelers, after their NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>New York Rangers Marian Gaborik (R) of Team Chara scores on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist of Team Alfredsson during the NHL All-Star hockey game in Ottawa January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

New York Rangers Marian Gaborik (R) of Team Chara scores on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist of Team Alfredsson during the NHL All-Star hockey game in Ottawa January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

<p>NFC wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals (C) runs with the ball as AFC safety Eric Weddle (R) goes for a tackle while AFC cornerback Champ Bailey of the Denver Broncos looks on during the third quarter of their NFL Pro Bowl game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

NFC wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals (C) runs with the ball as AFC safety Eric Weddle (R) goes for a tackle while AFC cornerback Champ Bailey of the Denver Broncos looks on during the third quarter of their NFL Pro Bowl game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus prepares to serve during her women's singles semi-final match against Kim Clijsters of Belgium at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus prepares to serve during her women's singles semi-final match against Kim Clijsters of Belgium at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during a trial round in the FIS World Cup Ski Jumping in Sapporo, northern Japan January 29, 2012. Stoch placed the second in the large hill individual competition on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during a trial round in the FIS World Cup Ski Jumping in Sapporo, northern Japan January 29, 2012. Stoch placed the second in the large hill individual competition on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Sunderland's Connor Wickham (L) challenges Middlesbrough's Seb Hines during their English FA Cup soccer match in Sunderland, northern England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

Sunderland's Connor Wickham (L) challenges Middlesbrough's Seb Hines during their English FA Cup soccer match in Sunderland, northern England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Yu Jing of China reacts to setting the new world record during the women's 500m event at the World Sprint Speed Skating Championships in Calgary, Alberta, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Yu Jing of China reacts to setting the new world record during the women's 500m event at the World Sprint Speed Skating Championships in Calgary, Alberta, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Denver Nuggets' Al Harrington (L) defends Toronto Raptors' Jerryd Bayless late in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Denver January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Denver Nuggets' Al Harrington (L) defends Toronto Raptors' Jerryd Bayless late in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Denver January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Surfers wait to catch a wave in the Mediterranean Sea as it rains in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Surfers wait to catch a wave in the Mediterranean Sea as it rains in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Pernelle Carron and Lloyd Jones of France perform during their ice dance, free dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 27, 2012. The championships run from January 23 to 29. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Pernelle Carron and Lloyd Jones of France perform during their ice dance, free dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 27, 2012. The championships run from January 23 to 29. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Skaters, out of some 1100 athletes, compete in the 200 km (124 miles) race in Techendorf in Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 27, 2012. Techendorf hosts the Alternatieve Elfstedentocht Weissensee (Alternative Eleven City Races Weissensee), a traditional Dutch series of speed skating events for both professionals and amateurs with some 6.000 participants from January 23 to February 4. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

Skaters, out of some 1100 athletes, compete in the 200 km (124 miles) race in Techendorf in Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 27, 2012. Techendorf hosts the Alternatieve Elfstedentocht Weissensee (Alternative Eleven City Races Weissensee), a traditional Dutch series of speed skating events for both professionals and amateurs with some 6.000 participants from January 23 to February 4. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Orlando Magic guard Jameer Nelson (C) pitches out around Boston Celtics guard Mickael Pietrus (L) and forward Brandon Bass (R) during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Orlando January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski</p>

Orlando Magic guard Jameer Nelson (C) pitches out around Boston Celtics guard Mickael Pietrus (L) and forward Brandon Bass (R) during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Orlando January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro </p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

<p>Vancouver Canucks' Kevin Bieksa is checked into his team's bench by Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Smyth during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

Vancouver Canucks' Kevin Bieksa is checked into his team's bench by Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Smyth during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Ishant Sharma of India runs in to bowl during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Ishant Sharma of India runs in to bowl during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

<p>Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes into the barrier after winning the Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race in Schladming January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes into the barrier after winning the Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race in Schladming January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Christine Sinclair (C), Brittany Timko (L) and Kelly Parker of Canada celebrate Sinclair's goal against Mexico during the second half of their semi-final CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

Christine Sinclair (C), Brittany Timko (L) and Kelly Parker of Canada celebrate Sinclair's goal against Mexico during the second half of their semi-final CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

