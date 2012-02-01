Romney victorious in Florida primary
Mitt Romney and Ann celebrate at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Briamore
Mitt Romney and Ann celebrate at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Newt Gingrich checks his phone at theGingrich Florida primary night rally site in Orlando, more
A supporter of Newt Gingrich checks his phone at theGingrich Florida primary night rally site in Orlando, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A flier posted on the wall of Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Floridmore
A flier posted on the wall of Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Newt Gingrich addresses supporters at his Florida primary night rally in Orlando, January 31, 2012. REUTERSmore
Newt Gingrich addresses supporters at his Florida primary night rally in Orlando, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
Mitt Romney high fives his son Josh in the campaign's "war room" at his Florida primary night rally site inmore
Mitt Romney high fives his son Josh in the campaign's "war room" at his Florida primary night rally site in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney is greeted by supporters as he arrives at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31,more
Mitt Romney is greeted by supporters as he arrives at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Volunteers for Newt Gingrich work the telephones at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakelamore
Volunteers for Newt Gingrich work the telephones at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snydmore
Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Newt Gingrich greets people at Fred's Southern Kitchen in Plant City, Florida, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shmore
Newt Gingrich greets people at Fred's Southern Kitchen in Plant City, Florida, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney addresses supporters after the television networks declared him the winner of the Florida primamore
Mitt Romney addresses supporters after the television networks declared him the winner of the Florida primary, at his primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson