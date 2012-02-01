Pictures of the month: January
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian girl carries an anti-U.S. placard bearing an image of President Barack Obama during a funeral for Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan, who was killed in a bomb blast in Tehran on January 11, in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Firefighters aim coloured water at a target during the annual fire drill competition in Mumbai January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A wounded boy and his father lie for treatment at a hospital after bomb attacks occurred in Sadr city in northeastern Baghdad January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village January 19, 2012. Flooding from the Ciberang river broke a pillar supporting the suspension bridge, which was built in 2001, according to Epi Sopian the head of Sanghiang Tanjung village. Sofiah, a student crossing the bridge, says she will need to walk for an extra 30 minutes if she were to take a detour through another bridge. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing January 13, 2012. According to the company, the training session consists of 20 women, mostly college graduates, who will undergo 8-10 months of training to develop sufficient skills to become security guards. The company will then offer the best trainee a chance to attend the International Security Academy in Israel. REUTERS/David Gray
An injured prison officer is carried by police officers after clashes between police officers and prisoners at Welikada prison in Colombo January 24, 2012. At least 20 inmates and four prison guards were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following a clash at the prison, hospital sources said. Police used tear gas to control the situation in the prison, according to local media. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Police stand near a motorcycle helmet containing a human head and topped with a foam hat with the writing "Happy 2012" placed outside a house in a residential area in Morelos January 16, 2012. More than 46,000 people have died in drug-related violence since Mexico's President Felipe Calderon launched an army-led crackdown on drug cartels after taking office five years ago. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
Lilly Earp, 8, hugs her five-week-old sister Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, California January 25, 2012. One in 45 children, totalling 1.6 million, is homeless, the highest number in United States' history, according to a 2011 study by the National Center on Family Homelessness. California is ranked the fifth highest state in the nation for its percentage of homeless children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy loads bricks onto a wheelbarrow to transport them to a construction site in Kathmandu January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elderly man hugs a boy in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A man apprehended by police during anti-government protests is taken away in Sitra, southeast of Manama, Bahrain, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Cambodian riot police officer fires tear gas at residents during a forced eviction at the Borei Keila complex in Phnom Penh January 3, 2012. Local human rights group Licadho said that police officers and residents were injured in a face-off when hundreds of armed authorities tried to evict families from their homes in a long running dispute with a local real estate firm well-connected with the government. The firm, Phanimex, plans to convert the residential complex into a commercial building. Licadho said that at least 12 people had also been detained following the violent clashes. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Tibetan exiles shout slogans after being detained by police during a protest outside the venue of a meeting between Chinese State Councillor Dai Bingguo and India's National Security Adviser Shiv Shankar Menon in New Delhi January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Sudanese girl from the war-torn Blue Nile state collects water from a muddy pond, in order to avoid a 12-hour wait at a water pump, in South Sudan's Doro refugee camp December 10, 2011. More than 80,000 Sudanese have sought refuge in South Sudan from clashes between government forces and insurgents on the northern side of the poorly-marked and tense border, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples
William Mulhall poses for a photograph in his old curiosity shop in the small seaside village of Ardglass in Co.Down January 15, 2012. Despite the tiny population the shop stays open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, to cater for the fishermen who work round the clock. Mulhall, who is an acclaimed local artist, paints in his shop which doubles as his studio. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. Around 500 children between 4 and 14 of age will take to the stage during the the three day staging of 24 shows, with eight designers displaying their collections each day, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
William Temple waits for Republican presidential candidate Congresswoman Michele Bachmann at her Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank
A competitor takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone backstage before the Miss Brazil Plus-Size beauty contest in Sao Paulo January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. Italian rescue workers suspended their search of the capsized Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia after the ship moved again, firefighters' spokeman Luca Cari said. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri/Handout
A spotted deer drinks water from a puddle on a foggy day in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria January 17, 2012. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war. Despite the fact that the two countries have never made peace, the Golan frontier has largely been quiet. A U.N. force patrols the demarcation line between the Golan Heights and Syria. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A destroyed kitchen is seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia is shown run aground off the coast of Giglio in this January 17, 2012 DigitalGlobe handout satellite photo obtained by Reuters January 18, 2012. REUTERS/DigitalGlobe/Handout
Molly the dog walks around dead herring on a beach at Kvennes in Nordreisa, northern Norway December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jan Petter Jorgensen/Scanpix
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
President Barack Obama greets students after delivering remarks on college affordability at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Demonstrators pray at Tahrir square during a protest marking the first anniversary of Egypt's uprising in Cairo January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A vendor selling donkeys waits for customers in his shop at the Souq al-Milh marketplace in the Old Sanaa city January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. Each year, racers from all over Europe arrive to the village of Destne in Orlicke mountains in Czech Republic to take part in this race series. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A young man stands weeping near a wall damaged by shrapnel from a bomb attack in Peshawar January 30, 2012. Residents standing nearby said the young man had lost his father in the bombing. Three people were killed and eight others wounded in a suspected suicide bombing at a house in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police officials said. The house belonged to the leader of a pro-government tribal militia fighting against militants in the nearby Khyber tribal region. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A crow sits on a human corpse in the river Ganges in the eastern Indian city of Patna, in Bihar state, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A pro-Assad policeman is beaten by protesters during the funeral of Mazen abou Dhahab, who was killed in a protest in Saqba, Damascus suburbs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A woman covers her face during a standoff with police after a mourning procession on the third day after the death of 14-year-old Yassin Al-Afsoor in the village of Mameer January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A woman wipes her tears with her partner's scarf as they part at Beijing west railway station, January 19, 2012. Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, is the biggest of two "Golden Week" holidays, giving migrant workers their only chance of the year to return to their home provinces with gifts for their families. More than 200 million people are expected to take to the railways over this year's holiday, the biggest movement of humanity in the world. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People walk at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People walk at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair on January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Mashco-Piro tribe observe an expedition of the Spanish Geographical Society from across the Alto Madre de Dios river in the Amazon basin of southeastern Peru, as photographed through a telescope by Spanish explorer Diego Cortijo on November 16, 2011, and distributed by Survival International on January 31, 2012. Survival International has the Mashco-Piro tribe listed as one of around 100 uncontacted indigenous tribes in the world. REUTERS/Diego Cortijo-Spanish Geographic Society via Survival International
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
A man injured in an accident rests at the General Hospital in Port-au-Prince January 17, 2012. A truck loaded with rubble from Haiti's earthquake two years ago killed at least 26 people and injured 57 others after its driver lost control of the vehicle on Route Delmas in the impoverished Caribbean nation's capital, authorities said. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A woman eats clam chowder as media and supporters surround Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum at a campaign event at a restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Great Dane plays with its companion during a dog exhibition in Ljubljana, Slovenia, January 14, 2012. 1250 dogs from 31 countries participated in the exhibition. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. Myanmar freed at least 200 political prisoners in an amnesty that could embolden the opposition and put pressure on the West to lift sanctions as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of Congress applaud Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) (C), who was shot in the head during a shooting spree in Tucson, Arizona, in January, 2011, prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 24, 2012. Giffords is expected to formally resign from Congress on January 25. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Protesters chant slogans as they march through Ikorodu road during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos January 9, 2012. Thousands of Nigerians took to the streets across Africa's top oil producing nation, launching an indefinite nationwide strike to protest against the axing of fuel subsidies. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Madonna and Matthew Badger (L) cry as one of their daughters' casket arrives for their funeral service at Saint Thomas Church in New York January 5, 2012. A raging Christmas-morning house fire that killed Madonna Badger's elderly parents and her three young daughters, Lily, Grace, and Sarah, in Stamford, Connecticut, appears to have been caused by embers from a fireplace and was accidental, city officials said. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A member of law enforcement directs Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme (R) toward the sidewalk as Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks during a Hispanic Town Hall Meeting at a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A member of Occupy London poses for media outside the High Court in London January 18, 2012. A court ruled that a protest camp denouncing economic inequality should be removed from its site outside St Paul's Cathedral in London. Dozens of protesters from the Occupy London movement have been camping outside St Paul's, one of London's top tourist attractions, since October. Their original target was the nearby London Stock Exchange but police did not let them camp there. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) care for pets which are rescued from inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. Dogs and cats that were abandoned in the Fukushima exclusion zone after last year's nuclear crisis have had to survive high radiation and a lack of food, and they are now struggling with the region's freezing winter weather. A 9.0-magnitude earthquake and massive tsunami on March 11 triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years and forced residents around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to flee, with many of them having to leave behind their pets. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actress Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) before he departs for a day trip to Chicago, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Preschooler Nuranisya Alihasdi, 6, refuses to join her classmates as her mother quietly watches her during the first day of school in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Australia's Ricky Ponting looks up after diving across the crease to reach a century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A journalist checks on a man who was beaten by the police during a riot against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. Rock-throwing protesters clashed with Senegalese security forces who fired tear gas as thousands gathered in Dakar to protest against President Abdoulaye Wade's decision to seek a third term in the Feb. 26 presidential election. REUTERS/Joe Penney
President Barack Obama steps off Air Force One and walks to his limousine upon his arrival on a rainy and foggy night in Romulus, Michigan, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann