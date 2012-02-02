版本:
Egypt soccer tragedy

2012年 2月 3日 星期五

Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

A shoe is seen inside the goal net one day after soccer supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

A soccer fan that was wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium is helped by army officers upon arrival at a military airport in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

People wait for those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium to arrive at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer fans flee from inside the Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Al Ahli Soccer players try to leave the stadium as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, in Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Police react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A soccer fan flees from the Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical personnel carry a wounded soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer fans flee from Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A shoe is seen inside the Port Said stadium one day after soccer supporters clashed, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Mourners react during a funeral for victims of Wednesday's soccer violence in Port Said, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

People gather around a train as they wait for the arrival of those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Egyptian police arrest a soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators take part in a protest condemning the deaths that happened on Wednesday at Port Said stadium, in front of the parliament in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

