Creative smuggling
A handout photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows parts of a pistol which were found hidden in a stuffed animal at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island on May 8, 2012. REUTERS/TSA/Handout
Money concealed in pastries that the German customs agency Zoll seized during an anti-money laundering operation, is displayed before the agency's annual statistics news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the Colombian Navy stand guard on top of a seized submarine built by drug smugglers in a makeshift shipyard in Timbiqui, department of Cauca February 14, 2011. Colombian authorities said the submersible craft was to be used to transport 8 tons of cocaine illegally into Mexico. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
In a combination of handout photographs, Maria del Mar Arjona Rivero (L), 19, is seen holding the suitcase in which she tried to smuggle her partner Juan Ramirez Tijerina out of the prison where he was serving a sentence for unspecified federal crimes, and Ramirez Tijerina (R) is seen inside the suitcase after being discovered by prison guards in Chetumal July 2, 2011. According to prison officials Ramirez Tijerina was discovered hiding inside the suitcase as Arjona Rivero left the building following a conjugal visit. Arjona Rivero was arrested for the attempt. REUTERS/Government of Quintana Roo-Secretary of State for Public Security/Handout
Undated handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows an off-road go-kart. U.S. border cops in far-west Arizona have seized the go-kart and trailer packed with marijuana, in the latest bizarre attempt by Mexican smugglers to beat beefed up border security. The Border Patrol's Yuma sector said agents and officers from the Cocopah Tribal Police Department spotted the single-seater go-kart hauling a trailer through the desert near Yuma, Arizona on Tuesday night and gave chase. The driver abandoned the homemade vehicle, which was spray painted a desert beige, fitted with knobbly off-road tires, and towing a trailer packed with 217 pounds of marijuana, about 100 yards from the border, and fled back to Mexico. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout
A Palestinian smuggles a calf through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Mr Potatohead toy containing 293 grams of ecstasy seized by Australian Customs at a mail centre in Sydney is seen in this undated handout photograph made available October 4, 2007. The parcel was posted from Ireland and sent to a residential address in Sydney's western suburbs. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout
A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious after hearing "flipping" noises coming from the vicinity of her waist, and an examination revealed 15 plastic water-filled bags holding concealed fish. REUTERS/Handout/Australian Customs Service
A smuggler holds the leash of a horse carrying alcoholic drinks during a smuggling operation to Iran at the border near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (162 miles) northeast of Baghdad March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jamal Penjweny
Honduran police are seen with a privately owned plane that was seized after it was found to be holding 450 Kilos of drugs in Brus Laguna, 600 km (372 mi) east of Tegucigalpa along the border with Nicaragua, July 22, 2010. During the operation two speedboats, two satellite phones, 27 barrels of fuel, a rifle and a machine gun were also seized according Honduran Police. REUTERS/Honduran Police/Handout
A German customs officer holds a confiscated soccer ball used as a hiding spot to smuggle cigarettes to Germany at the Finance ministry in Berlin March 11, 2011. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch
A cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs is pictured in this photograph released by the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency December 27, 2010. ICE officials arrested Esteban Galtes from Miami, Florida on a drug smuggling charge after he was intercepted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 23, 2010, attempting to smuggle in a cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs. Officers searched Galtes' luggage and discovered more than 14 pounds of cocaine, much of it camouflaged as pastel-colored, egg-shaped candies with the remainder of the cocaine secreted under the cardboard bottom of a paper shopping bag. The seized cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $100,000. REUTERS/ICE/Handout
Handout image shows one of two live 40cm-long (16 inches) juvenile emerald green tree boas that Australian customs officials seized at the Melbourne International Mail Centre October 3, 2005. When intercepted, the snakes were concealed inside a parcel containing small clay pots that was mailed from Sweden to an address in the South Australian capital Adelaide. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout
Australian native geckos concealed in a hollowed out book which were seized by Customs officials are seen in the handout photo April 11, 2008. Australian Customs officials were alerted by Australia Post to a suspect express mail package bound for the Czech Republic on 14 March. Customs investigators responded and took possession of the package. Inside they found a hollowed-out book containing two adult and two baby southern leaf tail geckos. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout
A wooden door, imported from Mexico and containing about 5 kg (11 pounds) of cocaine, was seized by Australian Customs officials in Sydney June 20, 2005. The Australian police have charged a 32-year-old Mexican national with attempted possession of a prohibited import. REUTERS/Handout
A Thai custom officer shows seized turtles during a news conference at Thailand's customs department in Bangkok June 2, 2011. Thai customs have found 451 turtles worth 1 million baht ($33,000) stashed in suitcases offloaded from a passenger flight from Bangladesh, the latest seizure of live creatures at Bangkok's bustling Suvarnabhumi airport. Turtles of varying sizes worth around 2,000 baht apiece in Thai markets, and seven false gavials, a type of freshwater crocodile worth 10,000 baht each, were found in small bags packed into cases after authorities received a tip off that a known trafficker was on his way to Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A pair of boots with iguana heads is seen at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Property Repository in Commerce City, Colorado March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Native Australian beetles which were seized by customs officials are seen in this handout photo April 10, 2008. Two men from the United States have been arrested and charged with trying to smuggle about 1,300 native beetles out of Australia in empty yoghurt containers, Australian Customs officials said. The men, aged 62 and 63, were detained at Perth airport in the Western Australia state after customs officers found up to 1,000 tiger beetles hidden in one of set of luggage, and more than 300 beetles in another case. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout
Two Australian Customs officers hold statues made of ephedrine, a drug used to make "Speed" or methamphetamine, after they were seized in raids in Sydney August 27, 2005. Australian police have arrested four men after raids uncovered 800 statues made of ephedrine, valued at A$72 million (US$54 million), police and customs said on Saturday. About 400 kg (882 lbs) of ephedrine was found in a series of raids in Sydney's southwest, officials said. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout
Photo released by Belgian police on October 26, 2004 shows exotic frogs from Panama that were discovered by customs officials in film boxes at Brussels national airport on October 23, 2004. More than 500 amphibian creatures were smuggled into the country by two Belgian citizens to sell on the black market at about 150 euros each. REUTERS/Ho/Belgian Customs Authorities
One of 200 cement yard statues shaped like a donkey is shown on display in this handout image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and released to Reuters February 4, 2009. Law enforcement agents seized 1800 pounds of marijuana valued at $1.5 million that had been hidden in the 200 statues in the cities of Fontana, California and Sun Valley, California. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout
A Malaysian customs officer inspects recently seized elephant tusks in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2012. Malaysia's customs authorities has foiled an international syndicate's attempt to smuggle about half a tonne of elephant tusks worth 2.4 million ringgit ($764,330) into the country, as reported by Malaysia's daily The Star. The customs discovered the tusks when inspecting a shipping container from South Africa stashed in 53 television boxes, which had been put down in the declaration form as carrying polyester and nylon strand matting. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple of Spider Monkeys, that had been found on a bus inside a bag with three dead monkeys, rest in a hammock at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. According to Mexico's Federal Wildlife Conservation Department, at least 2,500 different animals are rescued annually in the country, 70 percent from illegal animal trafficking within and outside the country and 30 percent from domestic captivity. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A customs officer shows Papuan Carettochelys insculpta turtles upon their arrival at Indonesia's custom office at the Sukarno-Hatta airport on the outskirt of Jakarta October 5, 2011. CITES Hong Kong Management Authority repatriated about 600 Papuan turtles to Indonesia after they were found smuggled into Hong Kong in January 2011. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Anti-narcotics police officers inspect bags of starch in Asuncion March 4, 2010. Mauricio Fernando Maya of Mexico was formally charged with attempting to smuggle 40 kg (8.18 pounds) of ephedrine concealed in sacks of starch to Mexico. REUTERS/Anti-Narcotics Unit/Handout
A Lebanese customs employee displays a packet of confiscated hashish stamped with a Lebanese cedar in Beirut May 27, 2009. Lebanese Internal Security forces and Lebanese Customs anti-drugs trafficking division seized a total of 85 kg (187 lbs) of hashish hidden in a refrigerated container that was supposed to be smuggled into the Netherlands. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Libyan police officer views a haul of prescription drug Tramadol seized from a shipping container in Tripoli March 3, 2011. Libyan authorities accused al Qaeda on Thursday of trying to smuggle 37 million painkillers into the country to alter the minds of young people to join a revolt against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. The drugs were hidden in containers that were identified for furniture, sports equipment and marble tiles. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Some of the 150 bottles containing illegal liquid steroids hidden inside sexual lubricant packaging seized by the Australian Customs is seen in this handout obtained July 30, 2008. Customs said that the bottles, labelled as "gay lube oil", actually contained prohibited performance and image enhancing drugs manufactured and sent from Thailand. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout
A worker from Rome's Biopark zoo holds Testudo Kleinmanni hatchlings, an endangered species also known as Egyptian tortoises, in Rome May 22, 2007. The offsprings are the hatchlings of several Egyptian tortoises that were rescued from a smuggler's suitcase in 2005 at Naples airport, southern Italy, by Italy's forestry police and were entrusted to Rome's main zoo. REUTERS/Tony Gentile