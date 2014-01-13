版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 01:25 BJT

The surreal shipwreck

<p>A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outsidmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
1 / 28
<p>A relative of a victim releases flowers in front of the Costa Concordia liner to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy, outside Giglio harbor January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A relative of a victim releases flowers in front of the Costa Concordia liner to mark the second anniversarmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A relative of a victim releases flowers in front of the Costa Concordia liner to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy, outside Giglio harbor January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
2 / 28
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor Januamore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
3 / 28
<p>People take pictures of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

People take pictures of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

People take pictures of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
4 / 28
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 1more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 28
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 1more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
6 / 28
<p>A combination photo shows the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during and at the end of (bottom R) the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A combination photo shows the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during and at the end of (bottom R) themore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A combination photo shows the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during and at the end of (bottom R) the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
7 / 28
<p>The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 28
<p>The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side during the "parbuckling" operation next to Giglio Island. September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side during the "parbuckling" operation next to Giglimore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side during the "parbuckling" operation next to Giglio Island. September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
9 / 28
<p>Salvage crew looks at the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation, outside Giglio harbor September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Salvage crew looks at the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation, outsidemore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Salvage crew looks at the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation, outside Giglio harbor September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 28
<p>People look on as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side next to Giglio Island September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

People look on as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side next to Giglio Island Septembemore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

People look on as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side next to Giglio Island September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
11 / 28
<p>Salvage crew workers work on a side of the capsized Costa Concordia cruise liner outside Giglio harbor September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Salvage crew workers work on a side of the capsized Costa Concordia cruise liner outside Giglio harbor Septmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Salvage crew workers work on a side of the capsized Costa Concordia cruise liner outside Giglio harbor September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
12 / 28
<p>A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, lying surrounded by cranes, outside Giglio harbor September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, lying surroundedmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, lying surrounded by cranes, outside Giglio harbor September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
13 / 28
<p>Vacationers sit and read close to the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbor of Giglio Porto, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Vacationers sit and read close to the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbor of more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Vacationers sit and read close to the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbor of Giglio Porto, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
14 / 28
<p>Capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured surrounded by cranes, near the harbor of Giglio Porto, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured surrounded by cranes, near the harbor of Giglio Porto, Aumore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured surrounded by cranes, near the harbor of Giglio Porto, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
15 / 28
<p>A man sits in a boat rental kiosk in front of the wreckage of capsized Costa Concordia cruise liner near the harbor of Giglio Porto, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

A man sits in a boat rental kiosk in front of the wreckage of capsized Costa Concordia cruise liner near thmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A man sits in a boat rental kiosk in front of the wreckage of capsized Costa Concordia cruise liner near the harbor of Giglio Porto, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
16 / 28
<p>Firefighters climb on the cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Firefighters climb on the cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Gmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Firefighters climb on the cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
17 / 28
<p>A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship (seen at rear) is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship (seen at rear) is seen washed upmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship (seen at rear) is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
18 / 28
<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi</p>

The Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, February 4, 2012more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Close
19 / 28
<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
20 / 28
<p>Waves crash onto the shore near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Waves crash onto the shore near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio islamore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Waves crash onto the shore near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
21 / 28
<p>Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west comore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Close
22 / 28
<p>A RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) of the firefighters' diving unit goes past the slide and pool area of the cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) of the firefighters' diving unit goes past the slide and pool area ofmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) of the firefighters' diving unit goes past the slide and pool area of the cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
23 / 28
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at night off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at night off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 31,more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at night off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
24 / 28
<p>A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of more

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Close
25 / 28
<p>A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi</p>

A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio islandmore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Close
26 / 28
<p>Rescue workers stand on top of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island at dusk, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hanna</p>

Rescue workers stand on top of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italymore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Rescue workers stand on top of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island at dusk, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hanna

Close
27 / 28
<p>Waves crash on the shoreline near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Waves crash on the shoreline near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio ismore

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Waves crash on the shoreline near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

下一个

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Images from the annual flash mob event.

2014年 1月 14日
Weird world records

Weird world records

From the most amount of people twerking to who can wear the most bees, a look at some of the weirder world records accomplished.

2014年 1月 11日
Riding India's railways

Riding India's railways

India seeks foreign investment to update its once-mighty but now creaking rail networks.

2014年 1月 10日
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show.

2014年 1月 10日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐