版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 4日 星期六 01:55 BJT

Fury over soccer deaths

<p>Protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said more

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
1 / 20
<p>A wounded protester is placed on a desk to await treatment, during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A wounded protester is placed on a desk to await treatment, during clashes with security forces near the Inmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

A wounded protester is placed on a desk to await treatment, during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
2 / 20
<p>Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 20
<p>Protesters throw stones at police forces who fired tear gas during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters throw stones at police forces who fired tear gas during clashes between police and protesters nemore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at police forces who fired tear gas during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
4 / 20
<p>Protesters shout as tear gas is seen during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Protesters shout as tear gas is seen during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters shout as tear gas is seen during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
5 / 20
<p>A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, Febmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
6 / 20
<p>A demonstrator with his face covered to protect from tear gas looks on during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A demonstrator with his face covered to protect from tear gas looks on during a protest condemning the deatmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

A demonstrator with his face covered to protect from tear gas looks on during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
7 / 20
<p>Protesters hide while police forces throw tear gas and stones back at them during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Protesters hide while police forces throw tear gas and stones back at them during clashes near the Interiormore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters hide while police forces throw tear gas and stones back at them during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
8 / 20
<p>A protester takes cover during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A protester takes cover during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3more

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

A protester takes cover during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
9 / 20
<p>Protesters run from tear gas thrown by police forces during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Protesters run from tear gas thrown by police forces during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, Femore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters run from tear gas thrown by police forces during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
10 / 20
<p>Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
11 / 20
<p>Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, neamore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
12 / 20
<p>Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
13 / 20
<p>Protesters clash with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Protesters clash with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaibmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters clash with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
14 / 20
<p>A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen policemore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
15 / 20
<p>Protesters react during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Protesters react during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012.more

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters react during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
16 / 20
<p>A wounded protester is evacuated during clashes with security forces in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A wounded protester is evacuated during clashes with security forces in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

A wounded protester is evacuated during clashes with security forces in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
17 / 20
<p>Wounded protesters are evacuated during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Wounded protesters are evacuated during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, Fmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Wounded protesters are evacuated during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
18 / 20
<p>Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, neamore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
19 / 20
<p>Protesters face police forces who fired tear gas at protesters during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Protesters face police forces who fired tear gas at protesters during clashes between police and protestersmore

2012年 2月 4日 星期六

Protesters face police forces who fired tear gas at protesters during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
War's end for Nepal's rebels

War's end for Nepal's rebels

下一个

War's end for Nepal's rebels

War's end for Nepal's rebels

The first group of thousands of former Maoist rebels who opted for voluntary retirement instead of being integrated into the Nepali security forces were...

2012年 2月 4日
Egypt soccer tragedy

Egypt soccer tragedy

Egypt mourns after the deaths of dozens at a soccer stadium.

2012年 2月 3日
Europe in crisis

Europe in crisis

The debt crisis has spread across Europe from Greece to Portugal, triggering widespread unemployment and anti-austerity protests.

2012年 2月 3日
The Afghan front

The Afghan front

Scenes from the frontlines of Afghanistan.

2012年 2月 2日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐