Fury over soccer deaths
Protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said more
Protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A wounded protester is placed on a desk to await treatment, during clashes with security forces near the Inmore
A wounded protester is placed on a desk to await treatment, during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrmore
Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters throw stones at police forces who fired tear gas during clashes between police and protesters nemore
Protesters throw stones at police forces who fired tear gas during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters shout as tear gas is seen during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairmore
Protesters shout as tear gas is seen during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, Febmore
A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A demonstrator with his face covered to protect from tear gas looks on during a protest condemning the deatmore
A demonstrator with his face covered to protect from tear gas looks on during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters hide while police forces throw tear gas and stones back at them during clashes near the Interiormore
Protesters hide while police forces throw tear gas and stones back at them during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester takes cover during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3more
A protester takes cover during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters run from tear gas thrown by police forces during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, Femore
Protesters run from tear gas thrown by police forces during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, neamore
Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministmore
Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters clash with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaibmore
Protesters clash with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen policemore
A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters react during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012.more
Protesters react during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded protester is evacuated during clashes with security forces in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/more
A wounded protester is evacuated during clashes with security forces in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Wounded protesters are evacuated during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, Fmore
Wounded protesters are evacuated during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters face police forces who fired tear gas at protesters during clashes between police and protestersmore
Protesters face police forces who fired tear gas at protesters during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
