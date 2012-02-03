版本:
War's end for Nepal's rebels

<p>A soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) stands guard at a sentry post at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. The first group of the 7,365 former Maoist rebels who opted for voluntary retirement instead of being integrated into the Nepali security forces were discharged on Friday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) stands guard at a sentry post at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. The first group of the 7,365 former Maoist rebels who opted for voluntary retirement instead of being integrated into the Nepali security forces were discharged on Friday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Deepak Bashnet, a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who chose to be integrated into the security forces, lifts weights at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Deepak Bashnet, a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who chose to be integrated into the security forces, lifts weights at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Boots belonging to a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) are pictured in front of a hut at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Boots belonging to a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) are pictured in front of a hut at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) walks in front of a hut at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) walks in front of a hut at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A soldier (L) of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who opted for voluntary retirement, is processed for discharge at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A soldier (L) of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who opted for voluntary retirement, is processed for discharge at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier Bhola Prashad Aryal, who opted for voluntary retirement, sits outside his hut at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier Bhola Prashad Aryal, who opted for voluntary retirement, sits outside his hut at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Laxmi Shrestha, a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who opted for voluntary retirement, carries her child as she returns from a routine check-up with her doctor at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Laxmi Shrestha, a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who opted for voluntary retirement, carries her child as she returns from a routine check-up with her doctor at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers play chess in front of their hut at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers play chess in front of their hut at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Sundar Buda (C), a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who opted for voluntary retirement, plays carom with his friends at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. Buda was injured when a bomb exploded in his hands in a fight with security forces during Nepal's civil war. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Sundar Buda (C), a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who opted for voluntary retirement, plays carom with his friends at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. Buda was injured when a bomb exploded in his hands in a fight with security forces during Nepal's civil war. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>The hands of Sundar Buda, a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who opted for voluntary retirement, are pictured as he plays carom with his friends at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

The hands of Sundar Buda, a soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) who opted for voluntary retirement, are pictured as he plays carom with his friends at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A member of the Special Committee that supervises the camp is pictured during the discharge of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers who opted for voluntary retirement at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A member of the Special Committee that supervises the camp is pictured during the discharge of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers who opted for voluntary retirement at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) stands guard at a sentry post at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) stands guard at a sentry post at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) 3rd Brigade Division Vice Commander Udaya Bahadur Chalaune speaks to the media while carrying his son after opting for voluntary retirement at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) 3rd Brigade Division Vice Commander Udaya Bahadur Chalaune speaks to the media while carrying his son after opting for voluntary retirement at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>The child of a Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier holds his mother's identification card issued by the Special Committee at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

The child of a Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier holds his mother's identification card issued by the Special Committee at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) walks in front of a Maoist camp at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A soldier of Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) walks in front of a Maoist camp at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>The child of a Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier plays with his mother's identification card issued by the Special Committee at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

The child of a Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier plays with his mother's identification card issued by the Special Committee at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) 3rd Brigade Division Vice Commander Udaya Bahadur Chalaune displays the cheque he received for voluntary retirement after he was discharged as he carries his son at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Nepal's People's Liberation Army (PLA) 3rd Brigade Division Vice Commander Udaya Bahadur Chalaune displays the cheque he received for voluntary retirement after he was discharged as he carries his son at Shaktikhor cantonment in Chitwan, about 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

