The Romneys
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, and Josh in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romore
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, and Josh in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his son Tagg in 1970. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his son Tagg in 1970. REUTERS/Romney for President
Tagg Romney and his mother Ann in roughly 1971. REUTERS/Romney for President
Tagg Romney and his mother Ann in roughly 1971. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann on prom night. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann on prom night. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his sons in 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his sons in 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann with their sons Ben,Tagg, Josh, and Ben in 1980. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann with their sons Ben,Tagg, Josh, and Ben in 1980. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his son Josh in roughly 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his son Josh in roughly 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney, his sons Tagg and Matt, and wife Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney, his sons Tagg and Matt, and wife Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney with sons Matt, Craig, Josh, Ben, and Tagg in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romney for Presidentmore
Mitt Romney with sons Matt, Craig, Josh, Ben, and Tagg in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his sons, Tagg, Ben, Josh, Matt, and Craig in 2008. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his sons, Tagg, Ben, Josh, Matt, and Craig in 2008. REUTERS/Romney for President
下一个
Romney on the road
An inside look at Romney's transportation during the campaign.
Obama in the heartland
Obama campaigns in the heartland swing states of the Midwest.
Obama's battleground fight
President Barack Obama heads out to potential swing states to campaign for his re-election.
Looking for work
The frontlines of the unemployment crisis.
精选图集
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.