The Romneys

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, and Josh in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his son Tagg in 1970. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Tagg Romney and his mother Ann in roughly 1971. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Ann on prom night. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his sons in 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Ann with their sons Ben,Tagg, Josh, and Ben in 1980. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his son Josh in roughly 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney, his sons Tagg and Matt, and wife Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney with sons Matt, Craig, Josh, Ben, and Tagg in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his sons, Tagg, Ben, Josh, Matt, and Craig in 2008. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

