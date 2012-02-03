版本:
中国
Photos of the week

<p>Members of the Mashco-Piro tribe observe an expedition of the Spanish Geographical Society from across the Alto Madre de Dios river in the Amazon basin of southeastern Peru, as photographed through a telescope by Spanish explorer Diego Cortijo on November 16, 2011, and distributed by Survival International on January 31, 2012. Survival International has the Mashco-Piro tribe listed as one of around 100 uncontacted indigenous tribes in the world. Picture taken November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Diego Cortijo-Spanish Geographic Society via Survival International </p>

<p>A groom leads his horse in the equine pool after working out on the track, during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. Egyptians incensed by the deaths of 74 people in soccer violence staged protests in central Cairo as the army-led government came under fire for failing to prevent the deadliest incident since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, February 2, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez </p>

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool </p>

<p>Migrants workers from Tajikistan relax on the roof of their shelter after working at local market outside Moscow, July 18 2011. Russia's demographic situation is one of the many factors that contributes to uncertainty in understanding the future of the country. Not only is Russia one of the only developing countries with a decreasing population, also the chaos of the 1990?s has produced a hole in the demographic curve meaning there are fewer young adults now than should be expected in a standard population. The result is a small indigenous labour pool and a large influx of migrant workers to fill this gap. These workers are mainly from former Soviet countries in Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, places with their own economic problems which contribute to migration. The migrants generally do low-skilled and heavy work on building sites, in markets or on the streets. Official statistics put the number at just under a million, but unofficial estimates there are several million, mostly concentrated in and around Moscow. Picture taken July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>An audience member takes a photograph of Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>An anti-government demonstrator throws rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. Rock-throwing protesters clashed on Tuesday with Senegalese security forces who fired tear gas as thousands gathered in Dakar to protest against President Abdoulaye Wade's decision to seek a third term in the Feb. 26 presidential election. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding the army hand power to civilians, in front of the state television building in Cairo January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

<p>Al Ahli Soccer players try to leave the stadium as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, in Egypt, February 1, 2012. Seventy-three people were killed and at least 1,000 injured on Wednesday after a soccer pitch invasion in the Egyptian city of Port Said, a health ministry official said, in an incident that one player described as "a war, not football". Wednesday's trouble flared at the end of a match when Port Said team al-Masry beat Al Ahli, one of Egypt's most successful clubs, 3-1. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild vultures which are considered an endangered species in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Supporters shake hands with Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as she arrives in Bagan on her way to Pakokku in Bagan Township January 31, 2012. The United Kingdom will be hosting a visit by Suu Kyi to a Department For International Development (DFID) funded livelihood project in the dry zone near Pakokku. The project is run by a local partner which the DFID supports through multi-donor LIFT funds (Livelihoods and Food Security Trust Fund). REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>A man is trampled on by a bull during the Santa Teresa festival in Carazo, some 25 km (15 miles) south from Managua January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

<p>A child runs along a street affected by cracks and reinforced with sandbags in Mixco, a village in the outskirts of Guatemala City, February 2, 2012. Guatemalan authorities declared areas in Mixco with cracks which are increasing by more than two cm (0.8 inches) in width a day "high risk" and advised that their inhabitants evacuate these areas within two months. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

<p>Dancers take part in a lesson at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow January 30, 2012. Russian ballet stars once defected to the West in search of artistic freedom. These days, western dancers are lured east by the iron discipline of a Russian ballet education. Picture taken January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>A man takes a picture of a frost covered Wendelstein church on the 1838 metres (6030 feet) high Wendelstein mountain near Bayrischzell February 1, 2012. Snow and temperatures close to -14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) have hit parts of southern Germany in the last few days. German met office DWD expected the icy high pressure front from northern Russia to last well into next week. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>A resident, wearing a protective suit, makes a brief visit to his home he was evacuated from, in Namie town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20-km (12-mile) radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture January 28, 2012. A 9.0-magnitude earthquake and massive tsunami on March 11, 2011 triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years and forced residents around Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to flee, leaving behind in many cases their household belongings or pets. The triple whammy is still forcing more than 150,000 people from Fukushima prefecture to take refuge, nearly half of them from the no-go zone. Picture taken January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

<p>Cups, containing coffee latte, are on display, with cinnamon powder illustrations of presidential candidates Vladimir Putin (C top), Gennady Zyuganov (R top), Vladimir Zhirinovsky (L bottom), Sergei Mironov (R bottom) and Mikhail Prokhorov seen on the milk skin, at the Kofein cafe in Moscow February 1, 2012. The coffee chain offered its visitors to take part in a symbolic presidential election by ordering a cup of coffee displaying their favourite candidates, while showing the results of votes on a screen nearby. The Russian presidential elections are scheduled for March 4. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>A competitor takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone backstage before the Miss Brazil Plus-Size beauty contest in Sao Paulo January 29, 2012. Picture taken January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

