版本:
中国

A city in ruins

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

People walk past the wreckage of the Casablanca hotel bombed down by Shi'ite rebels during recent fighting with government forces in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 5, 2012. Saada has been the site of several waves of battles between the national army and Shi'ite rebels in recent years. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

People walk past the wreckage of the Casablanca hotel bombed down by Shi'ite rebels during recent fighting with government forces in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 5, 2012. Saada has been the site of several waves of battles between the national army and Shi'ite rebels in recent years. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
1 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Followers of al-Houthi Shi'ite rebel group shout slogans as they ride a pick-up truck in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Followers of al-Houthi Shi'ite rebel group shout slogans as they ride a pick-up truck in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
2 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A girl holds her sister as they sit outside a tent their family erected in place of their house that was demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A girl holds her sister as they sit outside a tent their family erected in place of their house that was demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
3 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Boys play near a building demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Boys play near a building demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A girl stands on the wall of a house demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A girl stands on the wall of a house demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Boys pose for a photo while playing in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. The headbands read: "Yes, Messenger of Allah." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Boys pose for a photo while playing in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. The headbands read: "Yes, Messenger of Allah." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A man looks through the door of a house demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A man looks through the door of a house demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Girls look out from the door of their house in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Girls look out from the door of their house in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
8 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Boy walk past a door of a house demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Boy walk past a door of a house demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Followers of Yemen's al-Houthi Shi'ite group stand as they man a checkpoint on a road leading to the northwestern province of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Followers of Yemen's al-Houthi Shi'ite group stand as they man a checkpoint on a road leading to the northwestern province of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A boy plays near houses destroyed during recent fighting between government forces and rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A boy plays near houses destroyed during recent fighting between government forces and rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Armed men ride a motorcycle at a road leading to the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Armed men ride a motorcycle at a road leading to the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
12 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Girls smile as they walk in an alley in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. Saada has been the site of several waves of battles between the national army and Shi'ite rebels in recent years. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

Girls smile as they walk in an alley in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. Saada has been the site of several waves of battles between the national army and Shi'ite rebels in recent years. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
13 / 14
2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A girl jumps near a house damaged during recent fighting between government forces and rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 7日 星期二

A girl jumps near a house damaged during recent fighting between government forces and rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 14

A city in ruins

A city in ruins 分享
重新播放
下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »